Romanian Prime Minister Luka Niculescu: Bomb threats are cause for concern

The series of bomb threats against aircraft in Romania and other European countries is a cause for concern, but none of the warnings was confirmed during the checks. This was stated by Romanian Prime Minister Luka Niculescu.

According to him, the responsible institutions in Romania are investigating the incidents and maintaining contact with their European partners to determine who is behind the threats. The prime minister said the results would be made public once the investigations are completed.

Bucharest does not confirm the theory of a coordinated attack

Niculescu was asked whether there was evidence of coordinated actions and whether there were suspicions that Russia was behind the warnings. He refused to present such theories as established facts before the checks had produced results.

“None of them was confirmed,” the Romanian prime minister said.

Niculescu added that the authorities were working on the case, but that he did not want to “put forward hypotheses” while they remained mere assumptions.

Dozens of flights were affected

The statement was made against the backdrop of a series of unconfirmed bomb threats that affected dozens of flights and airports across Europe in recent days. In some cases, aircraft were diverted or forced to make an unscheduled landing, while passengers underwent additional security checks.

Among the affected flights were routes connected to Romania. At Henri Coandă Airport near Bucharest, an aircraft was searched following a bomb alert, but no explosive device was found.

So far, the Romanian authorities have not publicly identified a perpetrator or confirmed a link between the individual warnings. The next update is expected after the investigations have been completed.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com