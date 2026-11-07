Five killed in shooting at a square in Krakow, at least 12 injured

Five people have been killed and at least 12 injured in a shooting at the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Two police officers are among the injured. According to police, a man fired at random people from a vehicle.

The suspect was shot by armed police officers and detained. According to police, a weapon resembling a military firearm was used in the shooting. The identity of the detainee, his motive and whether he had accomplices have not been reported so far.

A large number of police officers, firefighters and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene. A medical helicopter landed in the area. Footage from the square shows people trying to help the wounded while others take shelter in nearby shops. Bullet marks are visible on the windows of commercial premises.

Initially, Captain Hubert Ciepli of the Krakow fire service reported two fatalities and 10 injured people, including two police officers. Later, the death toll rose to five, while at least 12 people were injured. The discrepancy in the figures reflects the development of the operation and the updating of information by the authorities.

“Police are investigating the origin and all the circumstances surrounding the attack,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Tusk said he had been briefed by the interior minister about the situation in Krakow. Police continue to establish the chronology of the shooting and the reasons for the attack. A protest event had been scheduled to take place in the square before the incident.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, theguardian.com