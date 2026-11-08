Poland in two-day national mourning after Krakow shooting

Poland has declared two days of national mourning following the shooting in Krakow, in which six people were killed and 15 injured. The mourning period is in effect on November 8 and 9, after President Karol Nawrocki signed the corresponding decree.

The attack was carried out on November 7 at Krakow’s central Rynek Główny square. According to police, a 24-year-old Polish citizen fired at random passers-by from a vehicle. Four women and two men were killed.

Two police officers are among the injured, one of whom is in serious condition. The suspect was shot during his arrest and taken to hospital. Police have identified him as the only known perpetrator and are continuing to establish the motives behind the attack.

Possible far-right ideology under investigation

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said there were indications that the attacker had been influenced by far-right ideology. He said this possibility would also be investigated.

“The police prevented a much larger massacre, which could otherwise have taken place,” Kierwiński said, as quoted by Reuters. He noted that officers had responded approximately three minutes after the report was made.

Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incident as an act of terrorism. There is currently no officially confirmed motive for the shooting.

Three more bodies discovered

Following the attack, the bodies of two women and one man were found at the suspect’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometres northeast of Krakow.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the three were likely close relatives of the suspect. Their identities and the circumstances surrounding their deaths, however, have not yet been officially confirmed. These cases are being investigated separately.

Mourning in Poland and Krakow

During the national mourning period, national flags will be flown at half-mast. President Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the injured and their families.

Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała declared a city mourning period through November 11 inclusive. Events organised by the municipality, municipal units and municipal companies have been cancelled. Flags at buildings and on public transport vehicles will be flown at half-mast or replaced with black ribbons.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, polskieradio.pl