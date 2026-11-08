Macron proposes broad coalition against Le Pen and Mélenchon

Emmanuel Macron supports a broad political coalition for France’s 2027 presidential election, bringing together forces ranging from social democrat Raphaël Glucksmann to right-wing candidate David Lisnard. The aim is to prevent a potential runoff between Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, La Tribune reports.

According to a source close to the French president, quoted by the media, Macron believes that political forces within this spectrum should begin working together now. “What unites Lisnard and Glucksmann is stronger than what divides them,” is the message conveyed by the presidential entourage.

Among the common themes cited by Macron are Europe, the rule of law, the market economy and the rejection of extremist political forces. His proposed alliance would include Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, David Lisnard and Raphaël Glucksmann.

The president is not counting on primaries

Macron does not believe that primaries are the best way to select a common candidate. Instead, he expects potential partners to first discuss a political platform, find compromises and only then decide who will lead the coalition.

The source close to the president says that the participants will have to find a “way to resolve” the issue of the candidacy themselves. Macron expects the political lines to become clear by the beginning of January 2027, so as to avoid votes being split among numerous candidates.

The plan is linked not only to the first round of the presidential election, but also to the possibility of subsequently creating a parliamentary majority capable of governing.

The idea faces resistance

However, the proposal is not receiving unequivocal support. Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal and Bruno Retailleau are seeking to distance themselves from Macron’s time in office. Raphaël Glucksmann and David Lisnard also do not want to be portrayed as part of a new project led by the current president.

Hervé Marseille, chairman of the Union of Democrats and Independents, says that such a union would be more appropriate after the parliamentary elections, rather than before the first round of the presidential vote. “It is too early before the first round,” he commented.

Deputy Guillaume Gouffier-Valente warns that including Lisnard and Retailleau could call into question the boundaries of the centrist project because of their positions on the far right. At the same time, Macron insists that politicians seeking the presidency will not be required to defend his legacy.

“The question is not ‘Macron or not Macron,’ because he will not be in the picture. He alone bears responsibility for his term in office, and they are completely free to distance themselves from him,” his interlocutor says.

Thus, the French president is passing the initiative to the candidates, who have yet to reach an agreement either on a common platform or on how to select a single contender against the National Rally and La France Insoumise.

Sources: latribune.fr, lemonde.fr, information.tv5monde.com