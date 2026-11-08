Iran Has Restored 80% of Damaged Oil Facilities

About 80% of the damaged oil facilities and storage depots in Iran have now been restored. This was announced by Mohammad Meshkinfam, executive director of the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company, quoted by Iran’s state television Press TV.

“Overall progress on the restoration has reached approximately 80%,” Meshkinfam said. According to him, the facilities for transporting petroleum products are about 60% complete.

Tehran’s fuel supplies restored within two weeks

Strikes on an oil facility in Ray disrupted fuel supplies to Tehran. According to Meshkinfam, the system was restored in approximately two weeks after repairs began.

The restoration contract is divided into two main areas. The first covers the transportation and distribution of petroleum products, while the second includes the construction of tanks and completion of the remaining construction work.

Meshkinfam said that design work and construction were carried out in parallel in order to avoid losing time. Approximately 60,000 inches of welding were completed over about two months, while repairs continued amid military operations and during the Iranian New Year holidays.

Full infrastructure recovery is expected by the end of the month of Aban, which in 2026 ends on November 21. The stated deadline applies to the restoration of all facilities and storage depots, not only to the resumption of supplies to the capital.

The progress figures are a statement by the head of NIOEC, quoted by Iran’s state television. The report did not present an independent assessment of the extent of the recovery.

Sources: presstv.media