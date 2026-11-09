Trains collide in Egypt: 7 dead and 125 injured – OVERVIEW

Seven people were killed and at least 125 were injured in a collision between two passenger trains south of Cairo, Egyptian authorities said. The crash occurred in the Al-Ayat area, in Giza Governorate, about 52 kilometers from the capital.

Later information put the number of injured at 125. Earlier, the Ministry of Health had reported 112 injured, indicating that the figures were updated during the rescue operation. More than 70 of those injured were discharged after treatment.

One train crashed into a stationary train

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, a train traveling from Giza to Fayoum Governorate crashed into the rear of a train on the Cairo–Aswan route. The Public Prosecution said that an initial inspection had established that the train from Cairo to Aswan had been stationary on the same track and was traveling in the same direction.

Several carriages derailed in the impact. The driver of one of the trains was among those killed. The injured were taken to hospitals in Giza and the neighboring Beni Suef Governorate. They were reported to have suffered bruises, fractures of the limbs, pelvis and vertebrae, as well as injuries to the head, face and chest.

Investigation launched

The prosecution has sent teams to the crash site and to the hospitals where the injured are being treated. A specialized technical committee has been appointed to inspect the condition of the trains and tracks, as well as traffic management.

No official cause of the collision has yet been given, and no suspects have been named. The investigation must determine whether traffic rules were violated or whether there were failures in ensuring safety.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said he was following the incident “with great concern”. He ordered state institutions to provide the necessary medical assistance, promptly investigate the circumstances and hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent.

Service suspended and compensation

Egypt’s railway authority sent cranes and rescue equipment to clear the wrecked carriages and restore services. The Ministry of Transport provided buses between Al-Wasta and Al-Ayat stations, as well as between Al-Moneib and Al-Ayat.

Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority said procedures for paying compensation to the families of those killed and to the injured would be expedited. Compensation in cases of death or permanent total disability is set to increase from 30,000 to 50,000 Egyptian pounds.

Sources: apnews.com, afp.com, english.ahram.org.eg