Drone strikes private property in Poltava region, fire breaks out

A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked private property in the Hlobyn community of Kremenchuk district, Poltava region. The strike sparked a fire in an outbuilding, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said.

„In the Hlobyn community of Kremenchuk district, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck the grounds of a private property,“ Dyakivnych said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the incident. Information about the consequences of the attack may be revised after the inspection and damage assessment have been completed.

The attack followed a strike on Kremenchuk

The latest incident occurred after an attack involving strike drones against Kremenchuk on the evening of November 8. Seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. A residential building and a hotel were damaged.

In the latest attack, the strike hit the grounds of private property, while the fire was contained to an outbuilding. At this time, no deaths or injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Sources: pravda.com.ua