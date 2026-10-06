Dental examinations and treatments are included in the electronic health record

Dentist examinations are now part of the electronic health record, the Ministry of Health announced.

In the new module “Dental examinations“ patients can see the condition of each tooth and the history of the treatment performed. The information is available through the eHealth application and the web version of the electronic health record and includes the data entered by dentists in the National Health Information System (NHIS).

To use the new functionality on their phone, users must update the application to version 2026.9.30.

The “Your dental status“ button opens a diagram that shows the condition of all teeth - both permanent and deciduous. When selecting a specific tooth, the examinations and treatments described for it are visible.

The data is automatically updated with each examination entered into the health information system. Previous information is preserved, so the patient can track their treatment history.

The document for each examination contains data on the condition of the teeth, the treatment and the attached documents. It also shows which dentist performed the examination, in which medical institution, when it started and ended and how it was financed. The treatment documents describe the manipulations performed and which teeth they refer to.

The new module makes available all the information that dentists have entered for the patient in the National Health Information System.

Tracking dental examinations is among the most desired additions to the electronic health record by users.