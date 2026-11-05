Katya Ivkova: The Decision on Medical Workers’ Salaries Is Coming with the 2027 Budget

The decision on medical workers’ remuneration will be announced together with the draft state budget for 2027. Health Minister Katya Ivkova said this during a meeting of the parliamentary Health Committee.

“We have a solution to the problem of medical workers’ remuneration, but it will be announced together with the draft State Budget Act,” Ivkova said in response to a question from Nikolay Denkov of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change.”

The minister stressed that retaining young medical professionals is among the important tasks facing the healthcare system. “It is extremely important for us to retain young professionals, as they are the future of our country, and we all want there to be someone to treat us in the years to come,” she said.

The Budget Presentation Is Scheduled for November 6

The Ministry of Finance announced that the draft state budget for 2027 will be presented on November 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the “Maxima” Aula of the University of National and World Economy. The parameters related to medical workers’ remuneration are also expected to be announced as part of the presentation of the draft budget.

Ivkova added that a meeting with medical residents is scheduled for next week. The discussion will take place against the backdrop of the ongoing debate over the working conditions and pay of young doctors.

Minimum Remuneration of €1,550 for Some Medical Residents

A few days ago, amendments to Regulation No. 1 of 2015 on acquiring a specialty in the healthcare system were promulgated. They provide that the monthly remuneration of medical residents admitted to state-funded positions in clinical specialties may not be lower than €1,550.

The amount applies to medical residents admitted through state-funded positions and is part of the measures to attract and retain professionals in the system. The 2027 budget is expected to show how the comprehensive solution for the remuneration of medical professionals will be formulated.

Sources: novini.bg, bta.bg