Срещу инфуленсърите се появиха и деинфлуенсъри. Какво правят те?

@ehxdell

as a creator, i want to be honest with my community because i know what its like to save just to buy the new “must have” product. I’ve even denied brand deals because i dont genuinely like them.

#deinfluencing

#deinfluencingmakeup

#deinfluencingproducts

#deinfluencer

#jamescharles

#jamescharlestea

#makeupdeinfluence

#makeupdeinfluencing

#greenscreenvideo

#latinasinbeauty

#honestopinion

#beautyinfluencer

#microinfluencer

♬ original sound - edel 💫 | beauty & lifestyle