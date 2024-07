Рекордите на Гинес показаха "най-скъпия хамбургер в света", който възмути мрежата (ВИДЕО)

@guinnessworldrecords

Most expensive hamburger (single portion) 🍔✨ €5,000 (£4,295 / $5,967) by Robbert Jan De Veen at The Daltons 🇳🇱 The entire burger - named 'The Golden Boy' - was made completely from scratch and was a recipe developed by Robbert himself. For €5,000, he wanted to ensure the burger was excellent quality as well as tasty. The bun is lightly toasted but still soft inside and is made using Dom Pérignon champagne. The onion rings are champagne battered, the beef is juicy wagyu, with the addition of king crab and caviar. Another show-stopping element is the bun which is completely covered in gold leaf and when picked up, gives you golden fingers! Robbert describes the taste as sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami. Robbert is very confident in his cooking skills as he makes hundreds of burgers every week. The only thing he was nervous about was potentially dropping the burger in front of the crowd of people (with many cameras) who came to view the attempt. He says he almost tripped on the day, but luckily the plate stayed in his hand!

#burger

#fastfood

#hamburger

#guinnessworldrecords

♬ original sound - Guinness World Records