Important news in FACTS on 14.10.2026

Bulgaria and Romania want to stop drone fighting in the Black Sea

Bulgaria and Romania will insist before the European Union to stop all combat operations and the use of drones in the Black Sea. The two countries are preparing a common position and want security in the region to be discussed as a separate extraordinary item at the upcoming European summit, President Iliana Yotova announced at a briefing in Burgas.

Minister Naidenov: We have committed to upgrading e-justice and clear rules for using AI

In the management program, we have committed to upgrading e-justice, which will cover the entire judicial process - from the submission and service of documents, access to the electronic case, payments and the possibility of remote participation in court sessions. For lawyers, this means an easier and more accessible way to access cases, fewer administrative difficulties and better conditions for protecting clients' rights. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov at the opening of the 21st academic year of the Lawyers' Training Center “Krustyu Tsonchev“ in Sofia.

SO won the case to terminate the public procurement for cleanliness in Zone 1

“With this decision, the Supreme Administrative Court proved that our consistent position was legally and economically sound. We refused to sign long-term contracts under monopoly conditions and offers with a price that exceeded market logic several times. We did not bow to the pressure and proved that the Sofia Municipality will set the rules in the interest of the citizens, and will not accept blackmail“.

DANS warned of future sabotage in Bulgaria

The Chairman of the State Agency “National Security“ Plamen Tonchev warned that future acts of sabotage are not excluded on the territory of Bulgaria. He made the statement during a hearing in the National Assembly dedicated to the arson of antennas for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system near Sofia.

Radev presented Budget 2027, sending it to the EC

The government will send Bulgaria's budget plan for 2027 to the European Commission and the Eurogroup. Prime Minister Rumen Radev presented the main parameters at the beginning of the meeting of the Council of Ministers and stated that the financial framework will be submitted within the established deadlines.