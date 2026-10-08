Important news in FACTS on 08.10.2026

The frigate “Verni“ discovered the sunken ship ABLE in the Black Sea

The frigate “Verni“ of the Navy has established the location and condition of the stricken merchant ship ABLE. The vessel is drifting about 55 nautical miles northeast of Cape Emine, Maritime.bg reported.

Ilian Vasilev: Ultra-secret negotiations are underway for the fate of Lukoil's global assets - including „Neftochim“ Burgas

Ultra-secret negotiations are underway for the fate of Lukoil's global assets - including „Neftochim“ Burgas. In this regard, Trump's personal envoys were in our country last week.

Two “Cougar“ helicopters searched for survivors near the sunken ship in the Black Sea

Two “Cougar“ helicopters from the “Krumovo“ airbase took off immediately after the signal about the incident with the hit and sunk ship in the Black Sea. The crews were among the first to reach the area to search for those in distress and survivors, bTV reported.

Rumen Radev and Marta Kos discussed EU enlargement and the acceleration of Corridor VIII

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos discussed the European integration of the EU candidate countries and the development of transport, energy and digital connectivity in the Balkans. The meeting took place within the framework of Kos's visit to Bulgaria, the government press service reported.

Iliyana Iotova after the KSNS: There was only one division - how to end the war in Ukraine

President Iliyana Iotova called on Bulgaria to take an active diplomatic role in ending the war in Ukraine and ensuring security in the Black Sea. The head of state insisted on urgent consultations with Romania and Turkey, as well as talks between the six Black Sea countries on a possible moratorium on the use of drones at sea, "Nova TV" reported.

Divers inspected "Kairos": no fuel leak PHOTOS

Divers did not find any holes under the waterline and no leaks of fuel or lubricants from the tanker "Kairos". The underwater inspection was carried out in the Burgas Bay by representatives of the "Friends of the Sea" association – Burgas, "Maritime Administration" and the Burgas District Administration.

Katsarchev: If the fines are 1:1 in euros, then the salaries should be like that

“Since the fines are 1:1, the prices are 1:1, make the salaries 1:1“. This was stated by the chief economist of the Trade Union “Podkrepa“ Atanas Katsarchev, commenting on the discussed changes in the transition to the euro and the amount of income.

Employees of the municipal parking lots in Varna are being investigated. The suspicions are of collecting a "peace fee"

“Economic Police” entered the company “Municipal Parking Lots and Blue Zone” in Varna. The action comes after a citizen's report about the company's employees collecting a "peace fee", Nova TV reports.

Director Dobromir Arnaudov has been taken in for questioning. According to initial information, more people related to the case will provide information to the police.

Dyankov: Tax on bank excess profits will bring €1 billion.

A temporary tax on bank excess profits in Bulgaria could bring over €1 billion euros to the budget and help reduce the deficit, without a general increase in corporate tax for the banking sector. This is stated by the Chairman of the Fiscal Council Simeon Dyankov in an analysis on the taxation of extraordinary profitability of banks in the European Union.

Municipal officials rent out an illegal villa for 120 euros per night, registered as an apiary

Buildings in the area of the Dokuzak waterfall in Malko Tarnovo, presented as apiaries, are subject to joint inspections due to data on illegal construction.

The new metro station „Pancho Vladigerov“ in the „Obelya“ district will be ready in the summer of 2027.

Construction is progressing and it is expected that the construction of the new metro station „Pancho Vladigerov“ in the „Obelya“ district will be completed in the summer of 2027.

Demerdjiev: Malta reported that Peevski did not personally pay for his flights

The leader of the Bulgarian People's Rights Party Delyan Peevski did not personally pay for his flights. This was stated during his hearing in parliament by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdjiev. Before the MPs, he answered questions regarding the data he presented about abuses related to public procurement for guardrails and funds diverted from them. According to the Ministry of Interior, these funds were used to pay for Peevski's flights.