Important news in FACTS on 25.06.2026

Two children died in a violent impact near Mezdra: BMW swept away a scooter on a bend

Two teenagers died in a serious accident near Mezdra after a car hit the scooter they were riding. The incident occurred shortly before the entrance to the city from the village of Bodenets, BulNews specified.

Secret report on Baba Alino entered the parliament

A secret report by the State Agency for National Security (DANS) regarding the case of "Baba Alino" and the owner of the "Kub" corporation Oleg Nevzorov has been deposited in the registry office of the National Assembly. The document contains classified information and was discussed at a closed session of the parliamentary commission for control over the services this Thursday, BTA reports.

Seven people detained in a special operation in the "Primorski" district

Seven people were arrested in 24 hours after a joint operation by the police and the General Directorate "Fight against Organized Crime" in the city hall of the Varna district "Primorski" this Thursday due to suspicions of illegal documents.

Finance Minister Galab Donev admitted: Budget 2026 completes old policies

Finance Minister Galab Donev announced that the draft budget for 2026 will be submitted for discussion and adoption to the Council of Ministers on July 1, and will be sent to the National Assembly on the same day. In the BNT studio, he emphasized that the new budget relies on realism and integrity, and in practice only ensures the completion of policies adopted by previous administrations, without introducing new initiatives.

Rumen Radev asked Donald Tusk Poland to maintain Bulgarian F-16s

The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Poland, Rumen Radev and Donald Tusk, held a meeting today, at which they discussed the possibilities for further expansion of the bilateral economic and investment partnership.

Ivelin Mihailov: We give the new government another month, after which we will restore justice to Bulgaria

Everyone knows that we have become poorer after adopting the euro. Romania is much better off than us, it is even preparing for Moldova's accession. This is because the mafia structures in our country are expelling young people or crushing them. This was stated by the chairman of "Velicie" Ivelin Mihailov in the program "Lice v lice" on BTV.

Yordan Ivanov: There is an "inflation" tax in Budget 2026

Some time ago there was a popular clip with a woman asking "Who will give us money? Galab Donev will give it. This was said in the show "Face to Face" on BTV by the deputy chairman of DSB and MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Yordan Ivanov in connection with the proposals of the governing body for a draft budget for 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov proposes that the Notary building in Sofia be a home for young talents for debuts, meetings, exhibitions, discussions and cultural events

After a meeting with Simeon Kardzhiev – winner of a gold medal at the International Philosophy Olympiad in Poland – It became clear that Sofia lacks a place where young people can present their ideas and build a cultural and spiritual community.

Zarkov on the proposed budget: There is no need for hysteria now, but for a reasonable debate on the 2027 Budget.

„There is no need for hysteria about the proposed budget. It was submitted at the end of June. Its forecasts for the deficit and the revenue part are more realistic than those proposed by previous governments, where revenues were artificially inflated. It is good that these facts have become public knowledge. The deficit is such. The question is how it will be overcome, but this is a debate for the next budget. We will insist that this is not at the expense of the people who have contributed the least to this deficit - the working people.“. This was stated on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio by the Chairman of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov.

A traffic light pole tilted dangerously near the Central Station in Sofia

A serious incident occurred near the Central Station in Sofia, after a pole from the contact network tilted dangerously and created a risk for traffic in the area, the Center for Urban Mobility announced, quoted by dariknews.bg.

There is no end to the drama in the SOS: Park “Zaimov“ keeps its name for now, but the PP wants it renamed to “Oborishte“

The report on restoring the name of the park “Oborishte“ will be submitted again to the Sofia Municipal Council (SOS). This was stated at a briefing in the Council by Vesselin Kalanovski from the group “We continue the change – Democratic Bulgaria“ (PP-DB), co-sponsor of the proposal. This was specified by BTA.

Police action shakes the “Primorski“ district in Varna: Checks in the municipal administration

A wave of police actions flooded the building of the “Primorski“ district administration in Varna today. Since the early hours, uniformed officers, accompanied by representatives of the General Directorate “Fight against Organized Crime“ (GDBOP), entered the municipal premises to conduct thorough inspections and searches.

Asen Vassilev: Budget 2026 freezes incomes and condemns people to impoverishment VIDEO

The chairman of “We continue the change“ Asen Vassilev sharply criticized the draft budget for 2026, describing it as “defective“ and warned that it would lead to the impoverishment of Bulgarian citizens.

Fiscal Council approves equalization of social security burden for all employees, but does not approve salary increases

The Fiscal Council has repeatedly raised the issue of privileged treatment of civil servants, military personnel, police officers and magistrates with regard to their social security contributions. The privilege of assuming full social security contributions by the state is a remnant of the time when civil servants were not well paid. To date, this privilege is rather unfair to other employees in the state administration (on an employment contract) and employees in the private sector. There is no economic logic in some employees paying personal insurance contributions and others not paying.

The executive director of the National Palace of Culture Andriana Tatarova was removed from her post

The executive director of the National Palace of Culture Andriana Tatarova was removed from her post. This was announced during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on culture and media by the relevant minister Evtim Miloshev, quoted by Nova TV.

„I have appointed inspections by the Inspectorate and requested an internal audit. The results of the audit are yet to be released. However, those of the Inspectorate have been released. "On their basis, as of June 24, I dismissed Tatarova as a member of the board of directors and terminated her contract for managing the company," Miloshev announced. However, he clarified that this does not exempt her from liability.

We recall that the Supreme Administrative Court finally confirmed the fine imposed on her of 5,000 leva due to a conflict of interest. The violation consists in the fact that she concluded a contract for renting a hall with a person related to her - her own son. According to the decision of the magistrates, Tatarova was deprived of another 476 leva from her daily remuneration for May 28, 2024 - the day the problematic contract was signed. The head of the National Palace of Culture was also ordered to pay costs in the amount of 102 euros.

Boyan Tomov with a cross “For Merit to the Order of Malta”

This year too, the Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta in our country continues its charitable and diplomatic initiatives. On June 24 – On the Day of Saint John the Baptist, the Order celebrates its national and patronal holiday and traditionally organizes receptions and ceremonies and presents awards all over the world.

The "Baba Alino" case: Two more new orders for the demolition of buildings will be issued this week

The Municipality of Varna continues inspections in connection with illegal construction in the Baba Alino area, with the issuance of two more demolition orders expected this week. This was said by the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

A truck again went through the guardrail on a highway and crashed into a car in the oncoming lane

A new serious accident with a heavy truck, which tore the guardrails and hit a car in the oncoming lane, occurred this time on the "Struma" highway, eyewitnesses of the accident reported in the Facebook group "Catastrofi v Sofia".