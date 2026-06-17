Important news in FACTS on 17.06.2026

Wild populism: Why did Vladislav Panev jump against an expert from the National Revenue Agency?

The MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB) with a controversial reputation, Vladislav Panev, today passionately announced to the media in the National Assembly that the appointment of Ginka Panaretova as director of the Directorate “Supervision of Gambling and Gambling Activities“ is being prepared to the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

The Mayor of Plovdiv issued an order to stop the scandalous construction near the Maritsa River

The Mayor of Plovdiv Municipality Kostadin Dimitrov today issued an order to stop the construction of the site “Multi-family residential building with underground garages“, located in the land use plan XXVI-501.1216 in the “Maritsa-sever“ residential park. The document is dated June 16, 2026 and is based on inspections carried out and violations found in the investment and permitting process. This was reported to NOVA by the municipality's press center.

Boyko Boris comments on Brussels' decision on North Macedonia

"I welcome the European Parliament (EP) adopted report on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia for 2025 and its findings. With their vote, MEPs from all groups made it clear that abuse of European rules and agreements will not be tolerated," GERB leader Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook.

Train runs over 55-year-old man in Ruse

A 55-year-old man was run over by a train this afternoon in Ruse, BNT reported.

An elected member of the Supreme Judicial Council cannot be a person who was the chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation, the Supreme Administrative Court or the prosecutor general, the legal committee accepted

An elected member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) cannot be a person who, within the previous term of office of the elected members of the SJC, was the chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation, the chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court or the prosecutor general, the legal committee voted on amendments to the Judiciary Act at the second reading.

Ivan Demerdjiev: It is time to put an end to the trampling of road rules VIDEO

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdjiev stated that increased control on roads throughout the country continues through patrols, equipment and line control.

Bulgaria has implemented all recommendations for leaving the "gray list" of Europe for money laundering

The Committee of Experts on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism of the Council of Europe MONEYVAL has completed the Fifth Evaluation Round for Bulgaria, the Ministry of Justice announced, citing data from the committee.

The Directorate for Construction Control has found three transformer stations on the territory of the Baba Alino area near Varna

The Regional Directorate for National Construction Control (RDNSK) has found the presence of three transformer stations on the territory of the Baba Alino area near Varna, the Regional Administration in the city announced.

How many pensioners are there in the Ministry of Defense?

The Ministry of Defense employs 3,495 people who have reached retirement age. This was reported by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov in response to a question from the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov. The information is as of April 2026. The answer is published on the parliament's website.

Prof. Angel Dimitrov: Mr. Weitz has proven in recent years, since he has been the rapporteur on the progress of the RSM, that he is quite close to the current government in Skopje

Mr. Weitz has proven in recent years, since he has been the rapporteur on the progress of the RSM, that he is quite close to the current government in Skopje. The truth is that the majority of MEPs did not support his idea to clean up the most inconvenient moments for the RSM. Undoubtedly, history is the most inconvenient and most irritating for Skopje. This was also the reason for Mr. Weitz's request to abolish the Joint Committee on Historical Issues. Today's report is not just about the Joint Committee. It talks about huge problems with the rule of law and once again reminds us that constitutional changes must be made.

Panic in a residential block in Plovdiv because of a large snake

A one and a half meter long snake caused panic in a residential block in the "Zapaden" district of Plovdiv.

Minko Petrov, who was detained during the operation against the Kalashnikite gang: I am drunk by a prostitute that I love

I am drunk by a prostitute that I love. This is Svetla Vasileva. We lived together for 1 year, but she didn't want to prostitute herself. So I moved her luggage out of my apartment building. She called me 4 days ago asking for help, I found her an apartment and there they detained me from the GDBOP. This was told to the Sofia District Court by Minko Petrov, who is among the defendants in the action against the Kalashnikovs, revealed "24 Chasa".

Georg Georgiev: What is so important for Bulgaria that we will protect him from EU sanctions?

Until now, the consistent Bulgarian position has always been consistent with both our interests and those of our partners. Bulgaria has never violated European unity, especially on issues related to security and defense. This was stated by GERB-SDF MP and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev to the media.

The correct answers to the 10th grade Bulgarian language and literature exam were published

The Ministry of Education and Science published the test and the key with the correct answers to the Bulgarian language and literature exam from the national external assessment in grade 10.

See the correct answers: Seventh-graders retold a work by Hristo Rayanov

„Assen eagerly took the sheet from the quaestor. Finally! Twenty-five questions about the Roman Empire, for which he had been preparing all summer“.

Asen Vassilev: I do not see a problem with the sanctions against the Russian patriarch, he is a KGB employee

The leader of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev said that he does not see a problem in imposing sanctions against the Russian Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev), since according to him it is not a cleric, but a person connected to the Russian services.

“Democratic Bulgaria” called on the ruling party to withdraw Assen Medjidiev as deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund and propose a real reformer VIDEO

“The nomination of “Progressive Bulgaria” of Dr. Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Governor of the NHIF, who was Momchil Mavrov's boss and who first sent him to the fund as head of supervision, is the sign that one face on the facade is being replaced by the other face on the facade, and most likely the schemes will continue in the same way behind the scenes.” This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

Two charges were brought against Stoyan Kolev

The Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office brought 2 charges against the tiktok player Stoyan Kolev and extended his arrest to 72 hours.

„Progressive Bulgaria“ proposes Dr. Asen Medjidiev as deputy governor of the Health Fund

„Progressive Bulgaria“ proposed Dr. Asen Medzhidiev as Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The nomination was announced on the website of the National Assembly, BTA reports.