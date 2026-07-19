Important news in FACTS on 19.07.2026

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov closes the "Public Procurement" Directorate in the MRRP

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov will disband the entire "Public Procurement" Directorate in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, BNR and "Sega" report.

The National Revenue Agency temporarily removes the two employees detained for bribery in Chernomorets

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has initiated disciplinary proceedings and will temporarily remove from office two of its employees detained on suspicion of requesting and receiving a bribe during an inspection of a commercial facility in Chernomorets, the director of the "Communications" Directorate announced at a briefing in Burgas. at the Central Directorate of the National Revenue Agency Anna Mitova.

Stoyana Georgieva, Kristian Shkvarek and Kolyo Kolev - what is Bulgaria's foreign policy?

The scandal surrounding Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova's participation in the meeting in Kiev has become one of the leading political topics this week. On the air of the program “In Focus” the journalist from “Mediapool” Stoyana Georgieva, political analyst Kristiyan Shkvarek and sociologist Kolyo Kolev commented on the contradictory signals that Bulgaria is sending regarding the war in Ukraine and its European policy.

Petar Kurumbashev: When the state says one thing on Wednesday, and another on Thursday, politics looks unconvincing

“A state that says one thing on Wednesday in one place, and another on Thursday through another official representative, obviously does not look very good for its partners“. This was said by Petar Kurumbashev, a former TV presenter, MP, MEP and one of the creators of “Ku-ku“ in the show "120 minutes" on bTV about Bulgaria's foreign policy after the elections, describing it as unconvincing.

Acad. Nikolay Denkov closed the door of GERB for general president, reaches out to Andrey Gyurov

Andrey Gyurov is certainly a suitable candidate for president, but there is nothing to comment on until he comes out and states that he really is. We will not sit down with GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to look for a common presidential candidate.

Ivaylo Mirchev: Gerberskite ladybugs are being replaced with progressive koprinki VIDEO

"What is happening is that presidential elections are coming and Rumen Radev's goal is to try to keep the complicated politics of people who voted for him. There can be no such messages that one foot is going to Vladimir Putin, because Western partners see Bulgaria as an unreliable ally".

Are there any bargainings between the parties for the replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council?

This week, Teodora Georgieva was punished with only a “reprimand“ by the European Prosecutor's Office, although she was found guilty of serious disciplinary violations. Against this background, Emilia Rusinova, who is associated with Pepi Euroto, and who heads the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, once again retained her post after the Prosecutor's College failed to gather a quorum to consider the request for her removal. Is there an end to the scandals and compromising materials in our judicial system and who is pressing the record button? Former city prosecutor Nikolay Kokinov and former acting chief prosecutor Boyko Naydenov speak to Sanya Petkova from "Nova TV" about justice and compromising materials in the judicial system.

Gas bottle explodes in Plovdiv

A mother and daughter were injured in a gas bottle explosion in a home in Plovdiv today before noon, BNT reports. The incident occurred in the "Trakia" neighborhood in an apartment on the fourth floor of an apartment building while the two women were preparing food.

Azat Melkonov is the oldest active rescuer in Varna: I have many rescued people, but not a single one died

76-year-old Azat Melkonov is the oldest active rescuer in Varna. He has worked as a lifeguard for 57 consecutive seasons, without missing a single summer since 1969.

Bulgaria negotiates with Poland for MiG-29 fighters

Bulgaria is negotiating with a Polish state-owned enterprise to continue the maintenance of the Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, which are used to protect the country's airspace. According to NOVA, the issue was discussed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the management of the plant in Poland, and our country will rely on the current machines until a full combat squadron of new F-16 fighters is completed.

„Kolko whiskey som pil? One bottle": Man caught driving with 3.43 per mille of alcohol, detained

The man caught driving with 3.43 per mille of alcohol in his blood last night has been detained for 24 hours.

NRA officers to a merchant from Chernomorets: “Give as much as you like“

Two employees of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) have been detained during a specialized police operation in Chernomorets. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against them on charges of having requested and received a bribe from a minimarket owner.

Angel Georgiev: There are 17 million euros for Ukraine, and only 795 thousand for Bulgarians abroad

According to "Vazrazhdane", Bulgarians abroad should not remain the last priority for the state. This was stated by MP Angel Georgiev during the parliamentary control, where he sharply raised the issue of the future of the Executive Agency for Bulgarians Abroad and the insufficient funding of policies towards our compatriots abroad.

Kilometre-long traffic jam on the Burgas road – Sozopol

Two cars, stopped in the right lane, blocked traffic at the Burgas exit in the direction of Sozopol, BNT summarized.

Bozhidar Bojanov: The current actions of the government are marginalizing us

The current actions of the government are marginalizing us. That is why we requested the convening of a National Security Advisory Council. Strategic actions that have an effect not just for one mandate, but for decades to come, cannot be taken in the dark. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria".

Borisov: The situation with the Kiev Declaration resembles that with "Botash" - another blunder by the ruling party

The claims that the declaration was not signed are another blunder by the ruling party. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov on the topic of the Bulgarian position in Kiev.

Kashkaval and cheese are getting more expensive, most fruits and vegetables are getting cheaper

This week, too, there has been a mixed movement in the wholesale prices of basic food products, fruits and vegetables. This is shown by the data from the weekly bulletin of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCCM), quoted by BTA.

A doctor from Nigeria saved the children's ward in Kavarna from closure

The small municipal children's ward in Kavarna received a new chance for a future thanks to a doctor from Nigeria. Dr. Bello Mode has been taking care of the little patients for the second month, and his wife is expected to support him in the hospital soon. The medical facility serves the residents of Kavarna and Shabla, including people from remote settlements on the northern Black Sea coast, for whom traveling to another hospital is often a serious difficulty, "Nova TV" specified.

Yavor Bojankov: There is no divergence in foreign policy, otherwise there would be dismissals in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

There is no divergence in the position regarding aid to Ukraine. If there was, the Foreign Minister would have been dismissed, his chair would have gone cold. This was said by former MP Yavor Bojankov on BNT.