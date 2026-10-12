Important news in FACTS on 12.10.2026

Asen Vassilev "spretna nomer" by Galab Donev - drink your homemade brandy

The banter between the ruling party and the opposition does not subside.

KT „Podkrepa“: Vouchers to be taxed with insurance

KT „Podkrepa“ will propose that food vouchers be taxed with an insurance contribution, not a tax. The idea is related to the planned taxation of vouchers at a rate of 7% from 2027 and the increase in their maximum monthly value to 200 euros.

Prof. Vasya Velinova: Exchange with Greece violates the law

The exchange of cultural values between Bulgaria and Greece does not comply with the requirements of the Cultural Heritage Act, claim Prof. Vasya Velinova and other Bulgarian scientists and public figures. They demand that the full list of the transferred items, the protocols for their removal and the documents on the basis of which the agreement was approved be made public.

Dr. Simidchiev sent an SMS to his daughter on air: “If something happens to me, I want to donate my organs. I love you!“

“For the last year, we haven't had a single transplant from a living donor, which is terrible“, he said on “Face to Face“ Dr. Alexander Simidchiev from “Democratic Bulgaria“.

Bulgaria requested technical assistance from the EU and NATO to continue the investigation into the drone attack in the Black Sea

Bulgaria requested technical assistance from the EU and NATO to continue the investigation into the drone attack against two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

Valentin Nikolov: Attacks in the Black Sea could threaten fuel supplies to Bulgaria

The Black Sea is the second region after Hormuz that could threaten oil prices globally. This was stated in an interview for the program “The Day Live” on Nova News by the former director of the Bulgarian Energy Holding Valentin Nikolov.

"Bulgarian Posts" do not serve customers

The branches of "Bulgarian Posts" across the country are not serving citizens due to a problem with the internet connection. A broken cable of the service operator is the reason for the suspension of serving citizens, Dora Tsvetkova - public relations officer of "Bulgarian Posts" EAD told Radio Shumen.

Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia: There is no evidence that Iva Mihailova has left the country or entered Bulgaria

The Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia announced that there is no evidence in the border control system that Iva Mihailova has left the country. The department's position, sent to NOVA, comes hours after the young Bulgarian woman returned to Bulgaria and stated that she crossed the border completely legally.

“Dear, in connection with the person you are inquiring about, we inform you that checks have been carried out in the border control system of the Ministry of Interior. It has been established that there is no registered exit from the territory of the Republic of Macedonia for the indicated person“, says the official response of the North Macedonian Ministry of Interior.

According to the Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia, not only is there no evidence that the young Bulgarian woman has left the country, but the Bulgarian Border Police has also not established a registered legal entry in her name into Bulgaria. The information was obtained after checks carried out through the joint contact center between the two countries.

Karadimov: By the end of the year, the number of public procurement proceedings initiated by the CPC will reach 1,200

As of October 10, 2026, the Commission for the Protection of Competition received 1046 complaints under the Public Procurement Act, under which 905 proceedings have been initiated. If the current pace continues, about 1350 complaints and about 1170 initiated proceedings are expected by the end of the year. The Commission gives priority to examining complaints under public procurement of municipalities, and the fight against tender manipulation is among its main priorities. This was stated by the Chairman of the Commission for the Protection of Competition, Assoc. Prof. Rosen Karadimov, at the Annual Meeting of Local Authorities. He participated in the discussion panel “The quality of the investment process as a basic condition for the quality of life - shared responsibility between the state, municipalities and business“. The event is organized by the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria.

The new mechanism for determining the minimum wage: Lower and upper limit, and four indicators

The minimum wage in Bulgaria will be determined according to a new mechanism that takes into account not only the growth of wages, but also the increase in the cost of living and labor productivity. The proposed changes were discussed at a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation and presented by Social Minister Natalia Efremova, Nova TV reports.

According to the project, the minimum wage will now be determined within certain limits. The lower one will be the minimum wage for the current year, and the upper one will be calculated according to a formula including four economic and social indicators.

The Consumer Protection Commission inspects gas stations, shops and banks, for some products the markups reach 141%

Three large-scale inspections of the Consumer Protection Commission are currently underway, the Chairperson of the Commission Maya Manolova told journalists.

"Save Sofia": After Boris Bonev's intervention, a scandalous public procurement for half a million euros was suspended

A scandalous public procurement for medical equipment for 512,000 euros for the Fifth City Hospital was suspended after the intervention of the chairman of Spasi Sofia, Boris Bonev. According to the municipal councilor, the procedure was announced without the necessary approval of the Sofia Municipal Council, and the criteria set created prerequisites for favoring a specific company.

Driver hits 12-year-old child and flees

A 46-year-old woman who hit a 12-year-old pedestrian in Ruse and left the scene of the accident was identified by officers of the “Traffic Police“ sector, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced – Ruse.

Sofia is the best European destination for a short city trip in 2027.

Sofia topped the Best City Break in Europe 2027 ranking (best European destination for short city trips) of European Best Destinations. The first place puts the Bulgarian capital in the focus of an international tourism campaign and gives the city an additional opportunity to reach new visitors.

Donev: We are finalizing the budget bills

The government is working hard to finalize the budget bills, and the package of tax changes is expected to be discussed by the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) next week. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev at the beginning of the council meeting.

Minister Efremova: 50+ is the new age of success

The fact is that 50+ is the new age of success because of the accumulated experience, professional maturity and knowledge acquired not only from a textbook, but from life. This was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova at the opening of the “Young Talents 50+” forum in Sofia. According to her, this huge potential should be used and supported to retain the labor market in the context of negative demographic trends.

Shishkov before mayors from the country: Investment should follow planning, not the other way around

„Planning gives birth to investment, not the other way around, as was the case under a previous administration. This will be the real approach to achieving much better results in the future.“ This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, at the annual meeting of local authorities in Albena. He participated in a discussion panel „The Quality of the Investment Process – shared responsibility between the state, municipalities and business“.

The ship EMIL has been removed from the Bulgarian economic zone

The EMIL ship has been removed from Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and is now 65 miles from the Bosphorus. The vessel, which was hit by a drone near Odessa, had been drifting in the Black Sea for nearly two weeks and was towed by a tugboat from Turkey. This was announced in Burgas by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, quoted by Nova TV.