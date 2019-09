Футболна съдийка напира за миска (СНИМКИ)

This year I decided to compete in Miss World Bulgaria. I aim to represent Bulgaria proudly at the highest international level, and to demonstrate the whole world that being Bulgarian beauty also means to have the right set of values, such as self development, kindness, focus on sustainable environment and taking care of ecology, responsible consumption, and last but not the least, helping others grow. Also I’m happy that we live in the times where the standard of beauty is no longer about cloned appearance. Being not ordinary, being different, that is what makes it beautiful. As you know, this year Victoria’s Secret is called off the show, because they came to understanding that attractiveness is not about being perfect! I hope the world of beauty contests will also become more open to the new realms, and girls of different shapes, heights, special features and age will be able to compete. I also hope this is how Bulgaria to be seen internationally - beauty with character, brains and the message behind the picture. For me it is crucially important to become a personal example of a self made woman of a new generation, who stands up proudly, who’s voice counts, who is strong, active, and who can change the world.

A post shared by @ margo.cooper on Sep 24, 2019 at 2:19am PDT