- СпортТайсън Фюри ще бие Уайлдър с нов треньор
- СпортБългарски щангист остана без права заради допинг
- БългарияНачалникът на НСО: Необходим е дебат за промени в Закона за НСО (ВИДЕО)
- БизнесЗам.-министър: Търговията с Канада нараства
- КримиПодробности за починалия в София ученик
- ЛюбопитноДве от тризначките просят в Лондон
- БизнесБакшишът задължителен! Влиза в касовия бон
- СвятГласуват за импийчмънт на Тръмп
- СвятИзборите в Сърбия - на 19 или 26 април
- Любопитно5 зодии, които не търпят критика
- Тежка верижна катастрофа край Пловдивпреди 2 минути
- Българин развъртя меч в трамвай във Виенапреди 12 минути
- Порно звезда за футболист: Заради мен е толкова добър (СНИМКИ)преди 18 минути
- Рибар засне НЛО (ВИДЕО)преди 23 минути
- Жестока катастрофа в Поповско. Седем души са раненипреди 36 минути
- Кралицата обяви приоритета на британското правителствопреди 44 минути
Fakti.bg показва на посетителите си онлайн реклами, за да се финансира почтено.
Молим Ви най-учтиво да изключите блокирането на реклами.
Важно е за нас, за да продължим да Ви информираме безпристрастно.
Порно звезда за футболист: Заради мен е толкова добър (СНИМКИ)
Киара Мия разкри, че връзката ѝ с Джими Гарополо е вдигнала формата на състезателя по американски футбол
Порно звездата Киара Мия твърди, че тя е причината за силните игри от началото на сезона на тима от НФЛ Сан Франциско 49-ърс.
28-годишната американка излиза през изминалото лято със звездата на тима Джими Гарополо, а оттогава куотърбекът е тотално променен и играе много силно.
"Не казах ли, че всяко нещо, което докосна, се превръща в злато? Той е феноменален (б.р. - Гарополо), той е талантлив, той е родена звезда. Казах ви, че ще ги разбива. Казах също, че те ще играят на "Супербоул". Ще видите", заяви Мия.
Vacations Make You Happier With Your Entire Life😜 The more active you are with your leisure time—and the more control you have over your free time—the more likely you are to be satisfied with your life. . Vacations Can Help the Economy Enough about you; let’s talk about how your vacation would benefit others. If Americans took all of the vacation they were entitled to instead of leaving days on the table every year, it would result in an additional 580 million more days of travel per year—a $160 billion boost to the economy. So in a way, heading to a Costa Rican beach is a totally selfless act. . Vacations Help Keep Your Mind Calm Your brain gets used to not vacationing—and that’s a bad thing. Some neurologists believe that the neural connections that produce feelings of calm become weaker and weaker if they’re not utilized. Over time, this can mean it’s actually harder to get your mind to switch into relaxation mode—even outside of work. Take some time off to beef up these neural connections. . Vacation Happiness Is Contagious Environmental psychologists have observed that the good vibes you bring back from vacation rub off on the people around you—and what’s more, when a lot of people go on vacation at the same time, those vibes become “a viral happiness pandemic.” Just imagine an elementary school on the day before summer vacation begins… . Vacation May Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life After seeing all of these mental and physical benefits of vacationing, it’s no surprise that European countries in which workers receive up to 30 days of vacation per year enjoy longer life expectancies and lower health care costs.
😍Coming from Loving-Kindness and Living from My Higher Self🥰 . 💕By noticing and appreciating other people’s kindness, we become aware how much it really matters in daily living. In dealing with difficult telephone calls, perhaps an angry person on the other end of the line, we can choose to be kind. When a friend asks us to help with something, we can decide on the kindest thing to say or do.💕 . 💞If someone asks for a donation for the umpteenth time, we can deal with the request kindly. Obviously, there are times we cannot give whatever is being asked of us; when we do not have the means or desire to agree to a certain request. In these circumstances, saying no with kindness is the best choice.💞 . 💘Sometimes kindly refusing to provide assistance is important in helping promote personal growth in others and allows them to learn some important life lessons.💘 . 💖If someone is gossiping about someone we know, we can be silently kind, refusing to be drawn into the conversation. By choosing kindness, we allow positive energy to flow from us to others and prevent negative energy from reaching us or infusing situations. In this way, we create and maintain a connection to our higher selves. And, realize just how good it feels to be kind.💖 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
САЩ
- Последни
- Първи
- Най-харесвани
-3 +9
-4 +4
-1 +9
-0 +0