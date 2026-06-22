Important news in FACTS on 22.06.2026

Slavi Trifonov to Demerdjiev: A big search has fallen for Nevzorov! I'm starting to fear that you are investigating "Petrohan" like this too!

"This is me again - Slavi Trifonov. I continue to insist that you publicly reveal the truth about the "Petrohan" case. This was written by Slavi Trifonov on Facebook. The reason for this is his letters to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev requesting that the "Petrohan - Okolchitsa" case be revealed and more details be disclosed to the public.

Head-on collision between two passenger cars on the road between Svishtov and the village of Vardim

A head-on collision between two passenger cars temporarily closed the road between Svishtov and the village of Vardim. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m., the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. One of the drivers was injured in the accident and was transported for examination and treatment to the hospital in Svishtov, bTV reported.

The resistance of the asphalt on the “Hemus“ highway was measured

Road expert Diana Rusinova disseminated data from specialized measurements on the twenty-fifth kilometer of the “Hemus“ highway to prove the urgent need for the repairs carried out there in the direction of Varna. As Diana Rusinova wrote on her social media profile, official skid resistance tests show a huge difference in the safety of the route before and after the new pavement was laid, which is a direct response to the dissatisfaction and criticism of citizens during the holidays.

CPC fines two companies for fake butter

The Commission for the Protection of Competition has imposed heavy financial sanctions on two Bulgarian companies for distributing fake butter on the market, the regulator's press center reports. During a large-scale inspection of the institution, provoked by the competing company "Rostar BG" OOD, it was found that the product, sold under the prestigious name "Deutsche Markenbutter", contains over 95% non-dairy fats. Instead of pure dairy ingredients, vegetable oils and lard were found in the packages, which completely misleads consumers and hides serious risks.

TIR splits a truck in two in a serious accident on the Struma Motorway

A serious accident occurred on the Struma Motorway before Blagoevgrad in the direction of Kulata.

The state is preparing a definition of energy poverty

The liberalization of the electricity market must be carried out in parallel with the introduction of clear mechanisms that guarantee citizens timely information and intelligent metering systems. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova in Sofia during the sixth plenary session of the Economic and Social Council for the year, the press center of the Ministry of Energy reports. During the meeting, a draft opinion on the challenges facing the free electricity market in our country was adopted.

A large fire broke out near the Plovdiv village of Kalekovec

A large fire broke out this afternoon near the Plovdiv village of Kalekovec. A thunderstorm set fire to a large wheat field shortly after 4:30 p.m., and the thick smoke quickly reached the nearby "Trakia" highway, BNT reported.

Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov: The PB bill on the judiciary does not contain reformist ideas

Not a few magistrates have been wiretapped in recent years, even prosecutors. The bigger question is why this was allowed, and then the cases fall through the courts. This is putting 10% of magistrates under control. This was stated by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov in the program “Since the day“ on BNT.

Two 17-year-olds in hospital after electric shock at the railway station in Stara Zagora

Two 17-year-olds have suffered severe burns and are fighting to recover after being struck by an electric arc at the railway station in Stara Zagora.

Oleg Nevzorov: I don't feel guilty. The complex in "Baba Alino" is legal, we have all the documents

I do not feel guilty, the complex in "Baba Alino" is legal, we have all the documents and we will provide information after the end of the inspection of the relevant institutions. This was said by the owner of "KUB Corporation" Oleg Nevzorov, quoted by bTV.

Kutev: I do not know why GERB and DPS support our decisions, perhaps they evaluate our policies very well

I would like to have done much more work in the National Assembly so far, but we have done some things that are important - we changed the way the parliament works, the language spoken has also changed. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev, quoted by novini.bg.

Shishkov on the lift in Malyovitsa: There are still people in this country who have not understood that the law is for everyone

Ivan Shishkov commented on the case with the lift in Malyovitsa, saying that "there are obviously still people in this country who have not understood that the law is for everyone".

St. Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski: Oleg Nevzorov is being questioned by the police in Varna, he has not been detained

Oleg Nevzorov is being questioned by the police in Varna, he has not been detained, said at a briefing Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski, director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Varna, BTA reports. Currently, procedural and investigative actions are underway – interrogations, with the owner of the Ukrainian corporation KUB – Oleg Nevzorov, Pirovski pointed out.

Minister Shishkov appointed arch. Delyana Panaiotova as head of DNSK

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov appointed arch. Delyana Panayotova as Head of the Directorate for National Construction Control, the press center of the MRDPW reports.

Nevzorov is questioned as a witness for the illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino"

Oleg Nevzorov was identified by the Ministry of Interior officers immediately upon entering the country on June 16, 2026, and the Varna District Prosecutor's Office was immediately notified of this, "Around the World and at Home" learned.

It's official: Delyan Dobrev has filed a petition to leave the parliament

Delyan Dobrev has filed a petition to terminate his powers as a member of parliament in the 52nd National Assembly, the GERB press center reported, quoted by Nova TV. The document was filed with the parliament's registry today. The topic is expected to be discussed and voted on by the MPs in a plenary session this week.

We recall that Dobrev announced his withdrawal from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group on Saturday at a meeting with the party's youth structure in Rakovski.

5 more retail chains join the initiative “Koshnica with care“

Five more retail chains join the national initiative “Koshnica with care“ in support of consumers and Bulgarian producers, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports.

In early June, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced the beginning of the strategic partnership between retail chains and the government, the aim of which is to guarantee stability, predictability and social responsibility towards Bulgarian citizens in times of crisis and inflation.

The initiative has a horizon of at least six months and provides for a discount of at least 15% compared to the regular selling price of essential products. Five more chains are joining it - – “Mercanto“, “RAY“, “Burlex“, “BulMag“ and “Macao“.

At the start of the project, eight retail chains voluntarily joined - „Billa“, „Kaufland“, „Lidl“, „Metro“, „Fantastico“, „CBA“, „Minimart“ and „DAR“.

Rumen Radev: The government is working for a qualitative change in the economic climate

The government is working for a qualitative change in the economic climate and to attract investments with high added value that will support the modernization of the Bulgarian economy. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting at the Council of Ministers with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the Head of the Fund's Mission to Bulgaria Fabian Bornhorst. During the conversation, the prospects for the Bulgarian economy, the necessary reforms to increase competitiveness and the role of new technologies and artificial intelligence were discussed, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports.

Bulgaria is first in the EU in fuel price increases in May

The prices of fuels and lubricants for personal vehicles in the European Union increased by 20.7 percent in May compared to the same month in 2025, according to the latest Eurostat data, published today on the website of the statistical agency.

Demerdjiev tightens control over the expenses of the "Road Safety" fund

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev ordered that from now on, expenditures under the "Road Safety" fund will only be made for activities directly related to improving the road transport situation in the context of the priority of reducing victims and injured in accidents, the press center of the interior ministry announced.