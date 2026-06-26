Important news in FAKTI on 26.06.2026

Rumen Radev: We are stopping the scandalous public procurements that lead to thefts and leaks to party coffers

The government is stopping scandalous public procurements that lead to thefts and leaks to party coffers. The waste was enormous, and the irrational planning was everywhere. That's why we're cutting the crazy spending - where it went to party coffers and oligarchs. This is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook and continues:

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov wants Bulgaria to restore its membership in the Russian scientific institute "Dubna"

"My conviction is that Bulgaria has an interest in restoring its full membership in the Institute, where most specialists in Bulgarian nuclear science and energy have received their training".

Rumen Radev: I have a meeting with Aleksandar Vučić

A meeting between Rumen Radev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is coming up, at which bilateral relations and possible problems in the region will be discussed, BGNES reports.

Vladislav Panev: The road to state bankruptcy is paved by good politicians, bad politicians are taking the state out of it

The road to state bankruptcy is paved by good politicians, bad politicians are taking the state out of it, said Vladislav Panev, MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" in the studio of "More from the Day".

Violeta Komitova: There are an exceptionally large number of oligarchs who have become entrenched in the state budget! 10 million euros a day go to mowing lawns!

The guardrails showed very poor resistance to a simple impact from a TIR. They are called elastic fences and their purpose is to absorb such accidental deviations. They may be of lower quality or thinner, a technical examination should be done. That cannot be said. This was stated in the program “From the Day” on BNT by the former Minister of Regional Development Violeta Komitova.

Rumen Radev compared the Bulgarian with the Russian patriarch

Prime Minister Rumen Radev made a direct parallel between the actions of the Bulgarian patriarch and those of the Russian spiritual leader Kirill. The statement came in response to a question about why support for imposing sanctions against the Russian patriarch is being withheld, BGNES reports.

The "Baba Alino" Affair: Only one person out of the 25 detained remains in custody

Only one person out of the 25 detained remains in custody after the specialized police operation in Varna related to illegal construction in the Baba Alino area. Among those released are five employees of the city hall of the "Primorski" district, who were responsible for the procedure for issuing tolerance certificates, as well as dozens of owners of illegal properties in the city, BNT reported.

Destroyed a drifting drone near Kranevo

The Navy destroyed a drifting drone, the Navy Headquarters in Varna announced.

Angel Mavrovski: The "Butter without milk" scheme has been operating for years

The former executive director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, Dr. Angel Mavrovski, has revealed the existence of a long-standing corruption scheme that allowed counterfeit butter to be placed on the market in the country. On the air of the program “Good Morning, Europe“ on Euronews Bulgaria, he stated that unscrupulous producers have systematically paid agency employees to avoid control and real sanctions for their activities.

New reshuffles in parliament

The National Assembly approved a series of personnel changes in the composition of its standing committees during today's plenary session, with the reshuffles covering MPs from the GERB groups – UDF and “Progressive Bulgaria“, reported by “Darik“.

Nikolai Nankov: Shishkov signed the agreements for the mantinelites

All current contracts for current repairs and installation of guardrails on the republican road network were concluded by the former acting regional minister Ivan Shishkov, GERB-SDF MP Nikolay Nankov said on bTV on Friday. The former minister from the “Borisov 3“ cabinet sharply criticized the statements of the presidential institution and called for an end to politicking against the backdrop of the growing number of victims in accidents in the country.

Slavi Trifonov: Journalists work according to personal sympathies

The leader of the "Ima takvi narod" party; Slavi Trifonov sharply criticized the Bulgarian media for the lack of reaction to the new state budget proposed by the government. In his post on social media, he accused journalists of double standards, emphasizing the drastic difference between the financial parameters of the previous and current draft budget.

Asen Vassilev: Budget 2026 seems to have been written not by the government, but by the oligarchy

I have the feeling that the budget was not written by the Bulgarian government, but by the Bulgarian oligarchy. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev in connection with the "Radev" presented by the cabinet draft budget for 2026.

Passenger train caught fire near Karnobat

A locomotive caught fire at the Tserkovski railway station. At 4:19 p.m., the Regional Administration - Karnobat received a message from the head of the passenger train 30133, Karlovo - Burgas, bTV reported.

Minister Iva Petrova: The agreement with „Botash“ played an important role in ensuring the security of gas supplies

Minister of Energy Iva Petrova held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar during her visit to Istanbul. The two agreed on the need to expand energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in a number of areas in a short period of time. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

EU confirms the opening of an excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria

The Council of the European Union confirmed the proposal made by the European Commission in early June to open an excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria, recommending that the Bulgarian government take measures to control public spending. This is stated in a recommendation of the Council of the EU, published in the Official Journal of the EU, BNT reported.

Refutation by NEK in connection with the publication “Boards for millions in state-owned companies: NEK and “Bulgargaz“ pay hundreds of thousands despite losses“

Refutation from NEK in connection with the publication “Boards for millions in state-owned companies: NEK and “Bulgargaz“ pay hundreds of thousands despite losses“ on the electronic website fakti.bg.

The Prosecutor's Office responded to Bojidar Bojanov about the property fraud in Varna

In connection with pre-trial proceedings for an organized criminal group for property fraud, assigned to investigate the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, we provide the following information.