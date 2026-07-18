Important news in FAKTI on 18.07.2026

Kostadin Kostadinov: Better Turkish Series

Today Radev said that Petrova did not sign anything, but Petrova said that she did.

From the public money "Siela Norma" asks for 1.1 million euros to repair voting machines

A 1.1 million euro repair of voting machines is offered by "Siela Norma" to the CEC. This was announced on the "Govori Sega" show on BNT by Veselin Todorov, the company's executive director.

Kornelia Ninova: Bulgaria sends double messages abroad, and this leads to a loss of trust

The leader of "Nepokorna Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova defined the country's recent foreign policy actions as an example of "double standards" and stated that Bulgaria is giving contradictory signals to its partners. The reason for her comment was Rumen Radev's position regarding Bulgaria's participation in the “Coalition of the Willing“ and the subsequent declaration, in which, according to Ninova, the country is presented in a way that differs from the public statements of the Prime Minister.

After the actions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs against alcohol and drugs, a driver with a blood alcohol level of over 3 per mille was caught in the center of Sofia

A man caused an accident in the center of Sofia. After the incident, he was detained by officers of the Internal Affairs Directorate. According to NOVA sources, the field test showed over 3 per mille of alcohol.

At least a dozen laws and regulations violated, and a municipal councilor scolded for easy parking in Sofia's blue zone

How many problems do you see in the photo? I suggest - 3. At first glance, this is a charging station for electric vehicles in a blue zone in Sofia, but … The first problem is that a horizontal green marking has been placed on the asphalt, but most likely not by the owner of the road. The owner is the Sofia Municipality, and by contract it has provided the marking to the Central Motorway Corporation. The Central Motorway Corporation does not place such markings. This means that most likely someone took the liberty of marking a parking space that they are not allowed to do.

Emilian Gebrev is building a gunpowder factory near Shumen! He refused to sell the controlling stake in Rheinmetall! VIDEO

The construction of a new gunpowder production plant near the city of Shumen will officially begin on September 1 of this year. This was announced by the arms entrepreneur Emilian Gebrev in an interview for the program “EuroDikoff“ on TV “Eurocom“.

Fire broke out in Sveti Vlas VIDEO

A fire is burning in Sveti Vlas. Six fire brigade teams are working on site.

Elena Yoncheva signals Europol and Interpol for political misuse of personal data and police cooperation

MEP Elena Yoncheva sent a signal to Europol and Interpol due to the politically motivated misuse of data from the PNR system and mechanisms for international police cooperation by the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, the press center of the MRF announced.

Axe for employees' salaries: Half of businesses will not compensate their employees due to the increase in insurance

Half of businesses will not compensate their employees due to the higher insurance thresholds. This is shown by a study by the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber prepared for bTV.

Five people are in hospital, including three children, after an accident on the Varna-Sofia road

An accident between two cars is hindering traffic on the Varna-Sofia road, in the section between Arkus and the junction for the village of Dobri Dyal, "Nova TV" reported.

Kiril Petkov: Radev managed to angered both pro-European forces in Bulgaria and Russophiles

Last week, the prime minister's foreign policy managed to anger both pro-European forces in Bulgaria and Russophiles at the same time. Domestic political passions will pass, but something much more important has begun to crumble: the trust of international investors. This is what Kiril Petkov wrote on his Facebook profile.

Fire broke out in the Baritna Mine area in Stara Zagora

A fire broke out in the Baritna Mine area in Stara Zagora. Abandoned vineyards, pastures, dry grass and bushes are burning, nova.bg is sounding the alarm.

The "Ada Tepe" gold mine is closing permanently

The extraction of precious metals at the "Ada Tepe" mine near Krumovgrad has ended after the complete exhaustion of available reserves, reports the subsidiary of the Canadian company "DPM Metals". The enterprise is moving towards a phase of closure and dismantling, and the fate of the current 269 workers is being decided through specialized career programs and redeployment to other industries.

Celebrations for the 189th anniversary of Levski's birth began with a solemn liturgy in Karlovo

With a solemn holy liturgy in the church of “St. Nicholas“ celebrations have begun on the occasion of the 189th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom Vasil Levski and the holiday of his hometown Karlovo, nova.bg reported.

Maya Manolova files a complaint with the Consumer Protection Commission! Heat accountants will collect nearly 36 million leva annually from residents of Sofia

The leader of Izpravi se.BG Maya Manolova sends a signal to the Consumer Protection Commission due to the increase in the price of the share distribution service by up to nearly 40%, announced by “Toplofikatsiya Sofia" only on July 16, but effective from June 1, 2026.

Liyana Pandelieva: Traveling against summer traffic is a lot of fun, I tell you honestly!

Traveling against summer traffic is a lot of fun, I tell you honestly!

The border between Bulgaria and Serbia near Belogradchik is open for free passage for three days

The border between Bulgaria and Serbia near Belogradchik is open for free passage for three days. The occasion is the traditional international festival "Kadi Boaz", pointed out "Nova TV".

Mosquitoes walk along the Danube River after the delayed spraying

Citizens of the Danube municipalities of Belene, Nikopol, Gulyantsi and Dolna Mitropolia are subjected to real terror from a record mosquito population this summer due to a failed and delayed state order for the treatment of insects. The problem has reached the National Assembly, where it became clear that the Ministry of Health cannot organize a new spraying until September.

A tanker caught fire on the "Trakia" motorway this morning, the fire has already been extinguished

A tanker caught fire this morning on the "Trakia" motorway at the 107th kilometer, in the section between Plovdiv and Pazardzhik. This was announced by the "Road Infrastructure" Agency.

Plamen Abrovski: The regulator is to blame for the concentration in the dairy sector

For years, state policy in Bulgarian agriculture has been reduced solely to the mechanical distribution of subsidies, without seeking competitiveness. Today, the sector is faced with a startling reality - a huge concentration in milk processing, which threatens all domestic production, as well as completely legal imports of products sold as Bulgarian brine cheese. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski in the program "Wake Up" on Nova TV.

Blagovest Kirilov: It is proper to carry out two-stage verification of voting machines

The proposal for the Ministry of Interior to participate in the certification of the voting machine software aims to ensure "two-stage verification", former Deputy Minister of Electronic Government Blagovest Kirilov explained to Bulgarian National Radio.