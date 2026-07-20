Important news in FACTS on 07/20/2026

Yotova: Bulgaria consistently upholds the position that there is no military solution to the war in Ukraine

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria consistently upholds the position that there is no military solution to this war. Our position today is clear, the question is whether it is possible to gather a majority among our European partners, to convince them of our arguments. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova during the Annual Conference with the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Bulgaria, reported by BTA.

Because of unpaid bills: Residents of Garmen have been without water for more than a month

For a month, about 1,500 residents in the "Kremikovtsi" in Garmen are without water, and the reason for this is unpaid bills and large losses in the network.

The driver who killed a family on the Plovdiv Ring Road was also convicted at the second instance

The driver who killed three people in an accident on the Plovdiv Ring Road was also convicted at the second instance, BNR reports. The Court of Appeals upheld the 10-year sentence of Junayt Dulgerov.

10 days after the Trakia accident with one dead and injured: No auto-technical expertise has been appointed yet

10 days after the serious accident on the “Trakia“ motorway, in which a truck went over the barriers, hit two oncoming cars, and one person died, the prosecutor's office has not yet appointed an auto-technical expertise.

Benchev: The "Lukoil" refinery in Burgas is provided with oil for processing until mid-September

"The situation on the Bulgarian fuel market is currently calm. We have no problems in terms of supplies or processing, even in terms of prices. Ours continue to be one of the lowest in the EU". This was stated by the Chairman of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association (BPGA), Svetoslav Benchev, to the Bulgarian National Radio.

TIR overturned on the “Trakia“ motorway

A heavy-duty truck has overturned on the “Trakia“ motorway near Karnobat, after a flat tire led to a loss of control, BNT reports.

The Cabinet proposes to the Parliament to allow the stay of aircraft from the United States at the “Bezmer“ airport

The Council of Ministers proposes to the National Assembly to allow the stay on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of up to eight KS-135 aircraft, up to 250 military personnel from the US armed forces with personal weapons and ammunition, as well as the necessary airport equipment.

The decision is based on a diplomatic note received from the US requesting that they be stationed at the “Bezmer“ air base for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026. The goal is to provide support for US operations in the Middle East. This was reported by the press center of the Council of Ministers.

Prof. Konstantinov: What is ahead internationally is not good. We are expecting an intensification of the war in Iran

Apparently, the US has decided to increase the intensity of strikes against Iran, and this is the reason for the request to deploy tanker aircraft at the Bezmer airport. In my opinion, the US has decided to win the war, but this will not happen easily, if at all.

Mirchev asked for a “Patriot” battery to defend Bulgaria if the National Assembly allows American planes in "Bezmer"

The co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev stated that before the parliament makes a decision on the proposal to return the American military tanks to Bulgaria, full information must be provided by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Bulgarian services.

“Vazrajdane”: The government is lying that the import of workers from third countries is due to a shortage of qualified employees

The People's Representative Tsoncho Ganev, who is also the Deputy Chairman of “Vazrazhdane“ and the National Assembly from “Vazrazhdane” and Georgi Hrisimirov - coordinator of 24 MIR Sofia requested information from the institutions regarding the import of workers from third countries.

Krum Zarkov: Our Constitution sets a clear goal - a democratic, legal and social state. It has not yet been fulfilled

„Our Constitution of 1991 sets a clear goal, written in its preamble – "the transformation of Bulgaria into a democratic, legal and social state. These three concepts are interconnected and must be considered as a whole." This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov during the discussion organized by the left "Constitution and Democracy", dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the solemn adoption on 12.07.1991 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria by the Seventh Great National Assembly. In his words, this goal has not yet been achieved and if we make constitutional changes, they will be successful only if they lead to it. “The Constitution should not be allowed to be harnessed to solve short-term political goals, which usually ends with bad results“, he was categorical.

According to him, the Bulgarian democratic Constitution does not contain only a procedure for democracy, but also elements of the essence of popular sovereignty, which is realized at different levels under different forms.

Zarkov emphasized that we must remember the importance of the Constitution for Bulgarian statehood.

Constitutional judge Prof. Yanaki Stoilov stated: “Time is often the best judge. 35 years are enough to assess how and to what extent the Constitution operates, as well as the results of its operation. Time refutes its critics, because it has proven to be durable and to a large extent real.“.

He commented that our basic law achieves a balance between abstraction and specificity of the regulatory framework. “On the basis of the Constitution, a number of institutions were built, which are elements of the democratic state. It turned out to be suitable for the integration of Bulgaria into European institutions and provides a mechanism for its own protection“, said Prof. Stoilov. According to him, the recognition and respect for the principle of popular sovereignty is a mandatory condition for modern democracy – this is the sacred, legitimizing principle of the secular state. He cited the Constitution, which states that the people exercise power directly and through the bodies provided for in it – citizens participate in state power directly and indirectly. “From this point of view, it is doubtful that Bulgaria is a full-fledged democracy, because in recent decades Bulgarian citizens have not been allowed to directly decide a single issue relating to foreign policy choices.“, added the constitutional judge.

The President of the Constitutional Tribunal “Podkrepa“ Dimitar Manolov stated: “The Constitution reflects the aspiration of its creators for a democratic, legal and social state. Mineral rights are the basis of the dignified existence of a nation and this fundamental law creates an obligation for the state to introduce rules that are to be observed by those who exploit workers and to guarantee people's rights, including the right to work.“. According to him, the fundamental law also sets out the conditions for free choice of profession, protection of vulnerable groups, safe working conditions, minimum wage, which guarantees the survival of working people, minimum pension, social assistance, maternity, health care.

He thanked the BSP for introducing into the Criminal Code a norm for criminal prosecution of the obstruction of trade union association, guaranteed by the country's fundamental law. According to him, there is a closeness between the trade unions and the left parties, which is also indicative of the common views on private pension funds.

The Director of the Institute of Economics and International Relations Lyubomir Kyuchukov emphasized that the role and spirit of the Constitution are invariably reflected in the spirit of international relations. In his words, in summary, the context of contemporary international realities is unfortunately - devaluation of values and disempowerment of law. “Values have been turned into a tool serving politics. It is not a question of cracks in the facade, but of undermining the foundation of the building. Values, translated into legal norms, are the supporting structure of a system of public relations, without which it cannot exist.“, he also said. According to him, unfortunately, the concept of peace and the vision of shared security have also disappeared from the international lexicon. He mentioned that we are also witnessing the dehumanization of humanity - not only the replacement of man by artificial intelligence, but also from an ideological point of view. According to him, it is a question of replacing the goal of progress - the center of development is not the person, but profit.

According to him, in these years of globalization, the 1991 Constitution has played its role and has protected our country from “breaking into the rocks“. Among the official guests were the President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2002-2012) Georgi Parvanov, the President of the Constitutional Court Pavlina Panova, the Judge of the Constitutional Court Sasho Penov and the Acting President of the Supreme Administrative Court Lyubomir Gaidov.

The event was also attended by deputies from the Seventh Grand National Assembly – Georgi Pirinski (President of the 40th National Assembly), Alexander Tomov, Petar Beron, Nina Gerinska and Ognyan Pishchikov.

Among those present were also Prof. Emilia Drumeva, Prof. Snezhana Nacheva, Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova (President of the 51st National Assembly), Rositsa Mateva, Rumyana Siderova, MEPs from the left Christian Vigenin and Tsvetelina Penkova, as well as representatives of left-wing parties and movements - Tatyana Doncheva, Alexander Paunov, Tsvetan Minyovski, Toma Tomov, Vanya Grigorova and others, as well as the director of the "Friedrich Ebrett" Foundation - Bulgaria Jacques Paparo.

Concho Ganev: With his decision on American planes, Radev makes the country a potential target for Iranian missiles

The MP from “Vazrazhdane“ Tsoncho Ganev sharply criticized Prime Minister Radev's proposal that the parliament decide whether to allow the deployment of up to eight American tanker aircraft at our military airport “Bezmer“.

The wanted 75-year-old woman from Sofia was found

The police found 75-year-old Petranka Krastanova from Sofia, who was declared wanted.

"The Change": Radev's Recommendations to Will the National Assembly for American planes be made of multi-layered paper?

According to the Constitution of Bulgaria, foreign policy is formed by the government. This is stated in the position of "We continue the change", published on Facebook, in connection with Prime Minister Radev's statement that the government will propose to the parliament to allow the stay of American tanker planes at the "Bezmer" military airport, quoted by novini.bg.

"We are looking forward to seeing the recommendations of the Prime Minister for the stay of eight planes at the "Bezmer" base, which he must send to the National Assembly – whether they will be on multi-layered paper", the party states.

"We are still waiting for Mr. Radev to report on the progress of the procedure for the abolition of visas for the USA", the PP also wrote on the social network.

Peevski: DPS will vote "for" the deployment of American aircraft in "Bezmer"

The DPS parliamentary group will vote "for" granting permission for the deployment of up to eight tanker aircraft at the “Bezmer“ airbase, requested by a note from the US Embassy.

All students from the Bulgarian team returned with medals from the International Economics Olympiad in China

Five medals were won by Bulgarian students at the International Economics Olympiad (IEO 2026). It was held from July 12 to 20, 2026 in Shenzhen, China. Each of the competitors in the national team won an individual distinction.

A woman has broken arms after her ex-husband hit her with a car

A 29-year-old man brutally assaulted his ex-wife in Montana, police reported.

DPS: Demerdjiev is trying to cover up the brewing scandal with his numerous dubious real estate deals

The methodical disinformation and manipulative PR campaign of Minister Demerdzhiev to compromise a political opponent with fake news and illegal persecution in the name of realizing his personal political ambitions.

PNR - the scandal in which Demerdzhiev implicated Bulgaria will reverberate for a long time and has already caused very serious damage to Bulgaria's reputation in the field of international security.

Parents insist on a presidential veto on budgets and plan new protests

The civil initiative “Parents for dignified motherhood“ sent official requests to the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria, the parliamentaryly represented groups in the National Assembly and the President of the Republic of Bulgaria with a request to take action in relation to the budgets of the State Social Insurance (SSI) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) adopted at first reading. The reason is their rejected requests to improve the conditions for raising children in Bulgaria against the backdrop of inflation in the country and the ongoing demographic crisis.

Truck overturned in the land of the village of Yamna, the driver died, crushed by logs

Truck overturned in the land of the village of Yamna, the driver died, the police reported.

Due to a dubious public order: Contrera gives prosecutor deputy mayor for transport of Sofia

Municipal councilor in the Sofia Municipal Council and deputy chairman of VMRO – BND Carlos Contrera said that he will refer the mayor of Sofia, the Inspectorate of the Sofia Municipality and the prosecutor's office over the public order for the supply of 42 used 20-meter diesel buses, the press center of VMRO reports.

According to Contrera, the development of the procedure confirms his concerns that the conditions were prepared in such a way as to lead to the participation of a previously known candidate.

As I predicted when the procedure was announced, there is only one candidate. This was completely predictable, because the technical requirements practically point to a specific model of buses and a specific supplier. When there is only one participant in a competition, the completely legitimate question arises whether there was any real competition at all, Contrera states.

According to him, even before the Sofia Municipal Council made a final decision on the subject, the Deputy Mayor for Transport publicly stated that “Mercedes” buses were provided from Vienna.

When the contracting authority announces in advance what buses will be delivered, and subsequently the public procurement leads to precisely this result, this raises serious questions about the method of preparing the procedure and the need for institutional verification, Contrera points out.

The only submitted offer is worth 5,033,700 euros excluding VAT, or 119,850 euros excluding VAT per bus, which is approximately 500,000 euros below the maximum allowable value set by the Sofia Municipality.

According to Contrera, similar used buses on the European market can be purchased at significantly lower prices, and after delivery, the municipality will also have to bear serious future costs for their maintenance.

Carlos Contrera draws attention to the fact that it is the technical specification that raises the most serious doubts. According to him, the combination of the requirements for four-axle buses with a length of between 18 and 20 meters, a minimum of 45 seats and an engine with a certain power practically limits the possible offers to a specific diesel modification of the “Mercedes“ buses used in Vienna.

According to him, these conditions exclude a large part of the standard 18-meter articulated buses, as well as most gas and electric vehicles, although similar alternatives are offered on the European market at significantly lower prices.

Contrera also raises a number of questions to which, according to him, there is no public answer so far:

Why exactly 42 buses are being purchased? Why was a four-axle type of vehicle chosen, given that Sofia has no operational experience with them? Why is the supply of used diesel buses chosen instead of more economical alternatives? Why will the deliveries be rescheduled for a period of about a year and a half?

Carlos Contrera announces that he will request an official inspection of whether the internal rules of the Sofia Municipality were complied with when preparing the public procurement.

I have serious doubts that the technical documentation was not prepared in the Sofia Municipality administration. The way in which the specification was written raises doubts as to whether the internal procedures for preparing and coordinating public procurement were complied with, he states.

For this reason, Contrera will notify Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and the Sofia Municipality Inspectorate with a request for a full inspection of the manner in which the procedure was prepared.

In addition, the municipal councilor is preparing a signal to the prosecutor's office with a request that the competent authorities conduct an inspection to determine whether violations of the law were committed during the award of the public procurement contract.

Against the backdrop of the severe financial problems in public transport, it is unacceptable for Sofia Municipality to make decisions that raise doubts about the lack of real competition and the ineffective spending of public funds. Sofia deserves transparent procedures, fair competition and the best value for money, states Carlos Contrera.