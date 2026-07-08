Important news in FACTS on 08.07.2026

Kiselova: After Peevski, it will probably be Borisov! Ivan Demerdjiev fulfills part of the election promises of the PB

Mr. Demerdjiev fulfills part of the election promises of “Progressive Bulgaria”, their statement was that he would fight the “Borisov-Peevski” model and thus won the elections. In this sense, Mr. Peevski is one of the symbols and he starts with him. I assume that the next one will be Mr. Borisov.

DPS in the European Parliament: Demerdjiev's Bulgarian PNR-gate is already a problem for the EU and its partners

A delegation of the DPS presented at the European Parliament in Strasbourg the signals to all relevant European institutions, Europol and Interpol about an unprecedented leak and large-scale misuse of personal data of EU citizens and third countries under the so-called. “PNR-gate”, a reporter for Novini.bg reported.

Desislava Atanasova came out with an official position on the flight case

Constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova came out with a position to the media today, in which she rejected the claims of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev that she traveled with DPS leader Delan Peevski on a private plane to Dubai, BTA reported.

“Democratic Bulgaria” introduces the “Magnitsky“ sanctions into Bulgarian legislation

"Democratic Bulgaria“ has introduced amendments to the Law on Measures Against Money Laundering, which proposes effective implementation in Bulgaria of the sanctions regimes under the Global “Magnitsky“ Act and other international restrictive measures.

Petar Slavov: The rulers deserve admiration for the return of fully machine voting

It is unlikely for me that the Constitutional Court will declare the 2026 budget unconstitutional. The fact is that there is a contradiction, because by law there cannot be a deficit of 3%, but even if the Constitutional Court is notified, it will most likely rule at the beginning of next year, when this budget will have expired. For me, it is more important that the authorities do everything possible and correct this proposed deficit of 5.7%.

After the incident with a child in the “Cherveno Zname“ sports complex: Sofia Municipality initiates urgent actions to secure the dangerous object PHOTOS

After the serious incident in which a child fell into a seven-meter shaft on the territory of the “Cherveno Zname“ sports complex, on the initiative of the “Construction Control“ department of the “Urban Planning and Development“ of the Sofia Municipality held the first coordinated interdepartmental meeting today to take immediate measures to secure the complex. The meeting marked the beginning of joint actions between all institutions that are related to the ownership, management, security and control of the site.

Venko Sabrutev: There is a mafia in healthcare! My daughter is 8 years old and she is already hospitalized, without there being such a thing!

The problem of corruption in healthcare is not being solved. It is getting worse. My daughter is 8 years old and she is already hospitalized, without there being any such thing. This was stated by the MP from "We continue the change" Venko Sabrutev on the air of "Face to face" on bTV.

Magistrates vote for a new SJC in 66 sections

Magistrates in our country will vote in 66 sections for the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), reports Lex.bg.

Hristo Kazandjiev: Turkey sells Russian gas to Bulgaria

Bulgaria must immediately activate natural gas supplies through the Alexandroupolis terminal and increase the quantities under contracts with Azerbaijan in order to limit its energy dependence on Turkish-Russian sources. Energy expert Hristo Kazandjiev warned about this on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio, emphasizing that Turkey and Russia are implementing a joint strategy to master the energy market in Southeast Europe.

Marian Karagyozov: Interest in NATO's eastern flank gives Bulgaria trump cards

When there is a large organization like NATO, it is always difficult to find common ground. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by international analyst Marian Karagyozov in connection with the Alliance meeting in Ankara.

Alexander Pulev: „Litasko“ itself proposed to unblock „Lukoil“'s accounts

In a surprising move, the Swiss energy corporation „Litasko“ has reached out to the Bulgarian government, demanding the lifting of the freezes on „Lukoil“'s bank accounts. This became clear during a hearing in the parliamentary committee on economic policy, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev revealed details about the complex negotiations.

Eleonora Mitrofanova: Bulgarian arms factories produce ammunition that probably reaches Ukraine

The Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova stated that relations between Moscow and Sofia are in a period of de facto lack of political dialogue, frozen cultural and humanitarian contacts and stagnant trade exchange. She stated this in an interview with the Russian state agency RIA Novosti on the occasion of the 147th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has contacted the US Office of Foreign Assets Control

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has contacted the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, the Bulgarian ministry reported.

EC with five punitive procedures against Bulgaria

The European Commission presented today data on the progress of five criminal procedures against Bulgaria in the areas of personal data protection, exchange of tax information, control over explosives, rules for the development of renewable energy sources, waste processing, BTA reports.

ODMVR-Sofia received 15 new vehicles

Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev today handed over the keys to a total of 204 new patrol vehicles for the needs of the SDVR and the regional directorates.

Three emergency missions with children were carried out with „Spartan“ in less than 72 hours

The military transport plane „Spartan“ is performing a series of emergency humanitarian flights to transport children in need of specialized treatment abroad. In just three days, the Bulgarian military plane has been engaged in three consecutive medical missions.

Tragedy in Karlovo: The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby after examinations in the Emergency Room

District Prosecutor's Office – Plovdiv and the Ministry of Interior authorities have launched an urgent pre-trial investigation after the death of a two-month-old baby, which occurred on Wednesday morning in the Emergency Department of the Karlovo Hospital.

Man knocks out three teeth of a student after a scandal in Kiten

A 40-year-old man from Svishtov has been detained after hitting a 17-year-old student from Sofia and knocking out three of his front teeth. This was announced by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Burgas.

Kuyumdjiev: Under the contract with "Botash" for over 3 years, 4-5 ships have been unloaded

"Botash" and "Bulgargaz" must renegotiate the terms of the current contract in the next 15 months, announced Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Bozhidar Bojanov: We are watching the second episode of "Colleagues, go home"

“With the remark “leave immediately” 1 year ago, a DANS inspection of drug warehouses was thwarted on serious suspicions of a scheme to drain serious funds, including from the Health Fund budget. Today we requested a hearing on this topic and the ruling party from “Progressive Bulgaria” rejected it”, the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov told journalists on the sidelines of parliament.

Ninova: They still don't have an adopted budget, but they've already taken out a second billion-billion loan

Radev's government took out another loan. This was announced by Galab Donev in the National Assembly. A new 2.5 billion euro debt has been placed on the shoulders of generations of Bulgarians.

They have not yet adopted a budget, and they have already taken out a second billion-euro loan.

If until now we were paying 300-400 million in interest, now it is over 1 billion.

The more important question is where this money goes? It is not in the economy, it is not in agriculture, nor in the water supply network, in social policy. It is not in culture. The co-payment in hospitals continues. Everything on the market is becoming more expensive. Social payments are frozen. The explanation of the rulers remains: "we are continuing the policies of the previous cabinet". They continue to pay according to the old schemes, to the old companies, in the old corruption pits. So, is this the progressive change?