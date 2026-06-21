Important news in FAKTI on 21.06.2026

The expansion of the Pavec Chaira Storage Facility is a critical infrastructure project

The Pavec Chaira Storage Facility is an extremely important infrastructure facility, and its expansion is a critical infrastructure project because it will allow for an increase in the volume of energy storage and provides flexibility with respect to the storage system itself. This was said by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova in the BNT program “Speak Now“.

The long-time director of the Botanical Garden of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has passed away

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Antoaneta Petrova - long-time director of the Botanical Garden at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, has passed away, her colleagues announced on social networks.

The “Ogosta“ Dam facing critical repairs: The state recognizes serious risks

After an inquiry by bTV, the Ministry of Agriculture acknowledged the need for urgent repairs to the “Ogosta“ dam.

Zabardo - the small Rhodope village that sends a message of peace to world leaders

The Rhodope village of Zabardo, with no more than about 500 inhabitants, has once again attracted attention with an unconventional initiative. The village, known for its dozens of attractions and its ambition to become the “world capital of peace”, is sending symbolic gifts to seven world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, "Nova TV" reports.

President Iliana Iotova supported Prime Minister Rumen Radev for the veto against sanctions on Russia and Patriarch Kirill

The proposal for sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and Vagit Alekperov sparked a very serious discussion in Bulgaria. At the last meeting of the European Council, I did not see such a discussion. We are still working on the 20th package of sanctions. This was stated by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Iliana Yotova, to bTV.

Ivo Hristov: All Bulgarians, regardless of faith and origin, have one goal – unity and well-being

All Bulgarians, regardless of faith and origin, have equal rights and one goal – the unity and well-being of our people, said Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristo during the National Muslim Conference.

Intensive traffic: Heavy traffic on the road to Greece in both directions

Heavy traffic on Sunday as well. After yesterday's kilometer-long traffic jams towards Greece, traffic is intense in both directions today.

Ilia Lazarov: Trump accelerated the deal with Mercosur, but it will not significantly change food prices in Europe

US President Donald Trump's threat of higher tariffs against the European Union has accelerated the finalization of the trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur countries, but it will not lead to significant changes in food prices or in the daily lives of European consumers. This was commented by the MEP from the SDS quota, Iliya Lazarov.

Motorist is in serious condition after an accident on the Sofia - Samokov road

A motorist is in serious condition after an accident in the area of the "Camelot" complex on the Sofia - Samokov road, the Ministry of Interior announced to BTA. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m.

New rules for returning migrants outside the EU

The European Parliament is discussing a new regulation that aims to accelerate the return of migrants without the right to protection and tighten control over illegal migration. Among the most discussed proposals are the creation of return centers outside the European Union, faster procedures for examining asylum applications and stricter detention rules, bTV reported.

Velislav Velichkov: I have the unpleasant feeling that Viktor Orban's place is starting to be taken by Rumen Radev

We at "Continuing the Change" we do not know that an Initiative Committee is being formed to nominate Andrey Gyurov as a presidential candidate.

Tatyana Doncheva: In 50 days "Progressive Bulgaria" did what they could, what they can and what they have the strength for

In 50 days, "Progressive Bulgaria" did what they could, what they can and what they have the strength for.

Vladislav Goranov: If a little more decisive action is not taken, otherwise we will agonize

"Progressive Bulgaria" should show some will for faster consolidation. If he doesn't, we will agonize, because in just two or three months they have to propose the next budget.

75-year-old man drowns in Kiten

On June 19, a report was received at the Primorsko Regional Department of Health about a drowned man in Kiten. The signal was received at 16.30 in the area of the southern beach - Kiten.

Daniel Valchev: The question is whether Bulgaria has the self-confidence to put its interests forward

"The question is whether Bulgaria has the self-confidence to put its interests forward, which for some reason do not coincide with the interests of the EU and other countries. The second question is who determines the national interest of Bulgaria – whether it is determined by the Bulgarian citizens who elect their representatives in the parliament and from there in the government, and they must take this into account, or the government thinks it knows the most of all," said Prof. Daniel Valchev in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov".

API: The three workers injured in yesterday's road accident are not employees of the Agency, but of a road maintenance company

The three workers injured in yesterday's road accident on the second-class road II-17 (Botevgrad ring road) are not employees of the Agency “Road Infrastructure“, and the road maintenance company responsible for maintaining the republican road infrastructure in Sofia region. The contractor of this contract is DZZD “PP SOFIA 2023“ - Sofia, with participants in the association – “Infra Expert“ AD - Sofia, “Obonato Build“ EOOD - Sofia and “Nivel Stroy“ EOOD - Breznik. The three workers are employees of the company “Nivel Stroy“ Ltd..

Who is Ahmed Hasanov - the new chief mufti

The current deputy chief mufti Ahmed Hasanov was elected by a majority as the new chief mufti, a BGNES reporter reported.

Ivan Vassilev: The mobile application of the platform "How much does it cost" will be presented in the coming weeks

The first version of a mobile application that will upgrade the platform "How much does it cost" will be presented in the coming weeks. This was announced by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev in the program "Wake up" on Nova TV. The application will have the ability and functionality for people to navigate according to their consumer needs in which store they can buy the products they need cheapest.

Mihailo Fedorov: Ukraine launches the trophylab platform - open access to Russian weapons for partners from all over the world

Ukraine launches the trophylab platform - open access to Russian weapons for partners from all over the world

A helicopter joined the search for the woman in the Bansko region

A helicopter has joined the search for the tourist in the Bansko region, the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross told BTA.

The state restores irrigation systems

A large-scale modernization of the hydro-ameliorative network, unification of irrigation prices and round-the-clock prevention against floods throughout the country, announced the executive director of “Irrigation Systems“ EAD Snezina Dineva. On the air of the program “Agrosvyat“ on “Darik Radio“ she pointed out that after decades without serious repairs, the state-owned company is now profitable and rehabilitating dozens of key sites for Bulgarian agriculture, ensuring stability for farmers during the current summer season of 2026. According to her, the enterprise has overcome long-standing heavy losses of water resources and is now functioning as a profitable beneficiary under European programs.

Georgi from Nivanin: Four years of struggle, two amputations and one dream - to walk again

From a hardworking tractor driver to a battle for survival In the small village of Nivianin near Vratsa, Georgi's life took a dramatic turn four years ago. Until recently, active and hardworking, he faced the greatest test of his life - a serious illness that led to the amputation of first one leg, and then the other. Today, Georgi has been confined to a wheelchair for eight months, and his daily life is filled with pain, loneliness and despair.

Andrei Novakov: Institutions in Europe find very similar patterns of behavior between Bulgaria and Orban. Sanctions are being imposed by Brussels

It's been a long time since my hands sweated so much when my colleagues, including those who hold leadership positions in European institutions, asked me questions about whether the top state leadership in Bulgaria really patronizes oil magnates, whether it really patronizes church officials, whom even in kindergarten children know are secret service employees. I'm starting to wonder what to explain. The patience of European leaders seems to be running out. If they were more patient with Fico and Orban, they waited, by now I think Bulgaria will not have that comfort. The institutions there are already finding very similar patterns of behavior between Bulgaria and Hungary from a long time ago. He said this on the air of “Wake Up” on "Nova TV" MEP from GERB-SDF Andrey Novakov on how Europe views the government's requests to veto the upcoming sanctions package against Russia.

Unpaid student loans: Britain is looking for 3,500 Bulgarians

The UK is looking for around 3,500 Bulgarian citizens who received student loans for their studies in the UK and then left the country without providing up-to-date information about their whereabouts and income. The data is part of a larger campaign by the British student loan company, which is trying to find a total of 121,000 people around the world with outstanding debts worth over £3 billion.