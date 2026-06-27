Important news in FACTS on 27.06.2026

Protest against Rumen Radev's cabinet is taking place in Sofia

The first protest against the "Radev" cabinet was announced for this evening at 6:30 PM in the center of Sofia, Nova TV reported. The participants in it do not agree with both the proposed budget until the end of the year and the foreign policy of the new government.

People gathered at “Independence“ Square. The protest is under the slogan “Anti-Radev: It's Time for Freedom“. According to the protesters, the government of Rumen Radev has discredited Bulgaria in front of our international allies, is trying to return the country to the Russian sphere of influence, and also owes answers for the contract with “Botas“. Also, no actions have been initiated to dismantle the “Borisov-Peevski“ model.

The protesters also declared themselves against the parameters of the budget plan that was proposed by the government of Rumen Radev. A month after the cabinet took office, there are calls for resignation.

Bojanov: The proposed Budget 2026 is devoid of reforms and envisages a serious increase in state spending

The proposed Budget 2026 is devoid of reforms and envisages a serious increase in state spending. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bojanov in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

“We don't like the numbers. And the lack of any reforms. What is visible even from the top down is an increase in maintenance and an increase in capital expenditures. This entire increase is about 3 billion compared to the GERB draft budget for this year”, said Bozanov. According to him, the increase raises serious questions, since the budget is adopted in July, when there is already a clear idea of the expenses incurred. “We are adopting a budget for the remaining few months until the end of the year, and yet the expenses are higher than initially planned. This is either a colossal mistake, or a preparation for pouring money through some hoops from companies. There is probably a third option, but I can't think of one," he said.

Komitova for "Baba Alino": 100 apartments cannot appear in a forest fund and no one reacts. Many eyes have been closed

There is not one pair of eyes. Many institutions, many pairs of eyes have been closed, because this is an investment process. This was stated by the former Minister of Regional Development Assoc. Prof. Violeta Komitova in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS regarding the investigation into the "Baba Alino" case.

According to her, many institutions are involved in such processes, which blurs responsibility. “The municipality, the cadastre agency, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, notaries, lawyers, banks are involved. These are an awful lot of institutions. SANS also participated with reports related to Mr. Oleg Nevzorov. So we cannot say who was blindsided”, she explained. Komitova also commented on the documentary part of the case with the tolerance certificates. “Of course, they are not enough. They were issued for six months - from January to June 2023, four certificates for about 100 apartments. These objects already have identification numbers”, she said.

According to her, the problem is in the way the cadastre works. “Anyone can register a property in the cadastre if they are an interested party. It doesn't have to be legal. The cadastre is an information system. It shows what is on the territory, not the legality,” Komitova said. She emphasized that the lack of connection between the cadastre and actual construction creates serious problems. “First the cadastre is filled in, then the certificates of tolerance come, then construction begins. For me, this is a false sequence,” she said.

According to her, the main problem is the lack of a property register. “On this basis, the property mafia exists. The law provided for both a cadastral map and a property register. The cadastral map is almost ready, but the property register does not exist effectively,” she explained. And she added: “100 apartments cannot appear in a forest fund and no one reacts. This is the first red light”.

Kiril Petkov publishes advice to the "Radev" cabinet on how to protect public money from swindlers

Former co-chairman of "We Continue the Change (PP)" and former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov issued a number of warnings, mainly regarding the budget, to the government of Rumen Radev in an extensive post on "Facebook", quoted by news.bg. He indicated that his hope is to help make the right decisions, which is still quite possible.

Bogdan Milchev: The contracts for the guardrails were concluded on Shishkov's last day as a service minister

I am an expert in risk management. In order to choose what guardrail to install, it is necessary to conduct a risk assessment. Concrete fences are not a universal solution. Everywhere, the methodology is being worked on. This was stated by the director of the Road Safety Institute Bogdan Milchev in the program “Offensive” on Nova News. He commented on the increasing number of serious accidents in the country.

Vigenin: The green transition will be successful only if it is fair

“The transition to climate neutrality is a common European goal. But it will be successful only if it is fair. For many countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the green transition is still associated with higher costs, uncertainty and risk for industry and employment.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Christian Vigenin, during a round table in Brussels dedicated to the upcoming revision of the Emissions Trading Directive (ETS).

The driver who caused the accident near Mezdra, in which two children died, remains in custody

The District Court in Vratsa has issued a preventive measure of “detention in custody“ for the driver accused of causing the death of a boy and a girl in an accident near Mezdra, BTA reports. He is accused of violating traffic rules while driving a car by exceeding the permitted 40 km/h and entering the oncoming lane, as a result of which he caused a traffic accident with two victims.

The penalty provided by law for this crime is a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment, according to a statement from the Vratsa District Court sent to the media. According to the court, there is a real danger that the accused will commit a crime, and this danger is not inferred solely from the gravity of the accusation or the public response to the case, but from specific data about his personality, his behavior as a driver and the mechanism of the act.

The accused's relatives were present in the courtroom today, but they did not comment. D. T. himself also did not comment to the media.

Kalfin: Now we are paying the price for several years of irresponsible management of state finances

The proposed Budget 2026 does not bring surprises, as it reflects the development of public finances in the first half of the year and should provide funding until the end of this year. This was stated in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS by the former Deputy Prime Minister and current Director of the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions Ivaylo Kalfin.

“I am not surprised by the parameters, because we are in the middle of the year. This is a budget that should reflect what happened in the first half of the year and provide funding until the end of it. It is unlikely that any government will have the freedom to implement the policies it considers necessary. The problem is that we are now paying the price for several years of absolutely irresponsible or incompetent management of public finances“, he stressed.

According to him, no new policies can be expected in the current budget, as they must first be prepared through legislative changes. “The second half of the year begins. Policies must first be prepared, legislative changes must be adopted and then they must be reflected in the budget. The opposite cannot happen. The next budgets of this government will be much more interesting - they will show what it really wants to change,“ Kalfin pointed out.

Hadjigenov: Radev and Galab Donev do not govern at all. This is Borisov in his pure form a few years later

Lawyer Nikolay Hadjigenov was a special guest on “Darik's Week“ to comment on the parameters of the draft budget for 2026, presented by Finance Minister Galab Donev. Hadzhigenov also analyzed the current domestic political situation with an emphasis on the work of Rumen Radev's government to date.

Krum Zarkov: We will evaluate the "Radev" cabinet after its hundredth day

The Bulgarian Socialist Party will evaluate the new government after its hundredth day, although it is closely monitoring the government's actions and decisions.

Two accidents in a matter of hours in Sofia, cars overturned on Blvd. „Bulgaria“ and on „Shipchenski prohod“ Blvd.

Two accidents occurred at key locations in Sofia within a few hours. In one incident, a car flipped onto its roof on „Shipchenski prohod“ Blvd., and in the other – on „Bulgaria“ Blvd., a 58-year-old woman was injured, dariknews.bg reports

Former policewoman Simona Radeva is already in Sliven prison

Former policewoman Simona Radeva is already in Sliven prison. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice, after she was detained and escorted to the place of imprisonment yesterday, BNT reports.

There Radeva will serve her effective sentence of 3 years and 6 months under an initial general regime. Her sentence was imposed by the Sofia City Court a week ago on charges of personal concealment.

Asen Vassilev: How did they not make a "technical mistake" and give more money for maternity and child care?

65 million more in the budget for the maintenance of the Supreme Judicial Council was a "technical error":

VSC - a technical error,

KEVR - a technical error,

AYAR - a technical error.

How come they didn't make a "technical error" once and give more money for maternity and child care?

Ivaylo Mirchev: I hope that there is reason in the Council of Ministers to reconsider what they have created. This is not a budget of reforms

In 2023, together with my colleague MP Martin Dimitrov, we contacted the Ministry of Finance, concerned about the budget. Then the team was the same - Rositsa Velkova, Lyudmila Petkova in the Ministry of Finance, and Galab Donev as acting Prime Minister. They told us - things are very bad, the deficit is 6-7%. We asked - can we see the numbers, they said - we will present them to you in general - unpaid invoices, hidden expenses, the same as today. Then the acting Minister of Finance Rositsa Velkova said that the state was on the verge of bankruptcy, and after a few months the regular government adopted a budget with a 3% deficit, finishing the year at 2%. So either the one who made the calculation at 6-7% did it maliciously, or Assen Vassilev as the regular Minister of Finance after that and the so-called assembly were brilliant. The truth is that Nikolay Denkov's government was responsible, unlike Galab Donev's official one, which exploited people's fears. Ivaylo Mirchev commented on Darik Radio's airwaves regarding the proposals from "Progressive Bulgaria" for a draft Budget 2026. Here are more highlights from his interview:

Denica Sacheva: This budget has no philosophy and no purpose. I give it a rating of 3

This budget has no philosophy and no purpose. There is no case in history when someone, by limiting expenses, has led to development and had success”, I give it a rating of 3. This was commented on "Wake up” on Nova TV Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-SDF, quoted by novini.bg

Ministry of Defense: Four of the American planes departed from “Vasil Levski” airport

Four of the American planes at “Vasil Levski” airport have departed, the rest are due to depart in stages from Monday. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, quoted by Nova TV.

At the end of May, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision extending the stay on the territory of the country of up to 15 US Air Force aircraft, as well as their personnel and equipment, until June 30, 2026.

Andriana Tatarova: This is a fabricated conflict of interest related to an attempt to take away two floors from the National Palace of Culture

„We learned yesterday from the media that as of June 24, I have been dismissed from the post of executive director of the National Palace of Culture“, she said in „This Saturday“ on bTV Andriyana Tatarova.

Sofia District Prosecutor's Office ordered a comprehensive inspection of the road where the truck accident occurred in the Malo Buchino area

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office ordered a comprehensive inspection of the condition of the road on which the truck accident occurred on June 25, 2026 in the area of the village of Malo Buchino. This was announced by the press center of the prosecutor's office, quoted by BNT.

On 26.06.2026, a crime under Art. 343, para. 1, b. "a" in conjunction with Art. 342, para. 1, item 3 of the Criminal Code was reported to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office by the SDVR. During the investigation, the scene of the incident has been inspected and witnesses have been questioned.

Vladislav Goranov on Budget 2026: We expected more ambitious changes that would normalize the fiscal framework

The draft budget for 2026 could have been significantly more reformist and laid the foundations for faster fiscal consolidation. This was stated by GERB-SDF MP and former Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov", quoted by novini.bg. He criticized the philosophy of the financial framework and warned that postponing the necessary measures will make reforms even more difficult.

According to him, the justification that the current government is only continuing the policies of its predecessors has its limits:

Galab Donev: This is not the budget that society expected, but the budget that reality imposes

The draft budget for 2026 is not the budget that society expected, but the budget that reality imposes. This was stated in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, quoted by novini.bg. Donev emphasized that the main policies of the current administration will be reflected only in the budget for 2027

"People expected and still expect a completely different, more radical budget - a budget that would return normality to state finances. But we must realize that we are at the end of June. This budget does not start from June 27 or July 1, but has been implemented since January 1. Until May 7, the country was governed by two different governments, which, in addition to implementing the extension law on the budget, also made decisions that burdened the budget with over 1.1 billion euros in additional expenses. All this must be paid for through the 2026 budget," Donev explained.

By July 12 from Romania to the “Novo Selo“ and vice versa foreign military personnel will move to participate in an exercise

From today until July 12, there will be periodic passage of military personnel and equipment from foreign armed forces in connection with participation in the international NATO exercise “Alliance Wall Exercise“, the press center of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced.

Parliament with key changes in the judicial law, clashes over the budget OVERVIEW

The National Assembly has finally adopted large-scale amendments to the Judicial Law (JLA) on second reading.

Scorpions, festivals and culinary holidays conquer Bulgaria

Today's Saturday offers an exceptionally rich palette of cultural, musical and culinary events throughout the country.

First protest against Radev in front of the Council of Ministers tonight

The first organized demonstration against the government of the head of state and his cabinet is scheduled for today, June 27, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Council of Ministers in the capital. The event is organized on social networks and aims to express public dissatisfaction with the current political line in the country.

June 27, 1913 Romania declares war on Bulgaria

On June 27, 1913, during the Inter-Allied War, Romania declared war on Bulgaria. A Romanian army of nearly half a million crossed the Danube River and, taking advantage of the exposed Bulgarian rear, reached within 30 km of Sofia. Days earlier, Greece and Serbia had declared war on Bulgaria.