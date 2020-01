Енджи Касабие не дава на майка си да пипа бебето

#MamaAngie I've been waiting for this beautiful moment not for just 9 months, but for three years. After the loss of my twins , I now introduce you baby "RYAN" , I cannot describe my feelings but what I know is that I will do my best to be the best Mommy ever! I am so blessed for having two beautiful men in my life @rabihelzeinofficial & RYAN. After giving birth and keeping this little secret in my belly for 9 months, I have realized how magical those moments are for a Mother and may GOD give this experience for each and every woman who is going through difficulties during pregnancy. So now I can say: IT'S A BOY! 👶 . . #Ryan #newborn #itsaboy #boy #sofia #justborn #baby #babyboy #babykiss #mother #mum #father #family #speechless #happiness #thanks #boys

