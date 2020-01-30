- СвятНяма заразени българи с коронавируса
Близначки от кеча забременяха едновременно
Двете са на по 36 години
Легендарните близначки в кеча Ники и Бри Бела обявиха едновременно, че са бременни и се очаква да родят с разлика от около десетина дни, пише sportal. Двете атрактивни дами са на по 36 години, а Ники беше дълго време гадже с популярния Джон Сина. Сега тя чака бебе от танцьора Артьом Владимирович Чивгинцев, който направи име с участия в телевизионни формати. Сестра ѝ Бри, която вече има едно дете, пък е забременяла от съпруга си борец Даниел Брайън.
As we are about to step into a new decade I would love to share with you all my highlights in my professional career. From wrestling rings, to TV sets, to catwalks and to boardrooms. Looking back on my past decade as I constructed the next few posts (sorry for the spam Bella Army!) I feel so fortunate to have had an incredible decade. Let me tell you it wasn’t easy. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears... still does... but it was worth it! I am beyond excited for the next decade to come. I know when 2030 comes around and if we are all still posting on IG my posts will be looking very different. Which is very exciting! Ready for a new chapter and journey! Ready for more barriers to break, no’s to turn into yes’s and negatives to turn into positives! Thank you Bella Army for the incredible decade! I couldn’t have accomplished as much as I did without all of you! Here are some highlights over the next few posts but know there was a lot of storylines, matches, PPV’s and other things that meant so much too even though they aren’t noted. I appreciate every single male and female WWE Superstar I have worked with, as well as everyone backstage that has helped put on an incredible show all year long with no breaks! Hoping everyone takes the time to reflect on your last decade and look forward to a new one to come. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 2010: Pro for the first ever all-female season three of NXT. Start our storyline with Daniel Bryan and Gail Kim. (Love is in the air! Lol) 2011: My first Battle Royal win and first time becoming a number one contender for the Divas Championship. Plus Heel Bellas had arrived! 2012: I defeated Beth Phoenix and won my first Divas Championship! 2013: Fractured my tibia. Total Divas Debut! Brie and I both won the Slammy for Diva of the Year!
"Хората бяха шокирани, че едновременно сме забременяли, но това не е нещо, което може да се планира. Малко съм уплашена, но и силно развълнувана от това, че ще ставам майка", споделя Ники Бела. Бри пък е още по-радостна, тъй като със съпруга ѝ са правили неуспешни опити цели осем месеца и накрая се били примирили, че ще имат само едно дете, когато чудото станало.
I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!🥰❤️🤰🏻👶🏼👩🏽🤝👨🏼 PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
