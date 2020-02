Руски хеликоптер издържа пряко попадение от 57-мм снаряд

Turkish MoD: we downed an SyAAF helicopter

🚨 LIES

Here’s the SyAAF Mi-24P supplied by Russia, which got hit today by a 57 m.m shell (fired by the Jihadis not by Turkey) but i they’re in relationship

The chopper landed safely and it won’t be long until its operationl again pic.twitter.com/A0LSl9hnyV