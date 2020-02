Проговори най-младата милиардерка (СНИМКИ)

“I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ’Don’t look!’” —@kyliejenner. Link in bio to read more on how Kylie’s raising Stormi.⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Photography: @morellibrothers ⁣⁣ Fashion editor: @joannahillman⁣⁣ Interview: @christinelennonplus2⁣ Hair: @jesushair⁣⁣ Makeup: @makeupbyariel ⁣⁣ Manicure: @chaunlegend⁣ ⁣ Kylie wears @carolinaherrera, @piersatkinson, and @beladorajewelry; On Stormi: @susannelivelydesigns, @bonpoint, and @babybeauandbelle

