Important news in FACTS on 20.06.2026

Ivaylo Mirchev: National humiliation - Rumen Radev entered Brussels as the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, and left as a lawyer for "Lukoil"

After the scandalous defense of Gundyaev, we have a new episode of national humiliation - Rumen Radev entered Brussels as the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, and left as a lawyer for "Lukoil", announcing that Bulgaria would block the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, if Vagit Alekperov remains in it - the founder and long-time head of "Lukoil", part of the Russian oligarchy that has accumulated influence and wealth in the shadow of the Kremlin.

Crisis for personnel: Lifeguards at sea work without a break for 600 euros

Hundreds of positions for lifeguards remain unfilled on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast at the very beginning of the active tourist season, NOVA reports. According to official data from the Bulgarian Red Cross Water Rescue Service, between 1,300 and 1,400 lifeguards are urgently needed to properly secure the country's beaches, but the harsh working conditions and low salaries discourage trained personnel.

The blundering API worker has two fractures and is in danger of life

One of the three API workers who were swept away earlier today while cleaning the road is in danger of life. The injured man is 50 years old and has been admitted to the University Hospital “St. Anna” in Sofia, BTA reports.

Archimandrite Nikanor revealed from the Bible: There is no such thing as a “satanic West” and “holy war”

Archimandrite Nikanor, abbot of the Montenegrin monastery “St. St. Cosmas and Damian”, categorically distanced himself from the actions of Russian Patriarch Kirill on the air of NOVA NEWS. In the program “Offensive” The Bulgarian cleric stated that the international sanctions imposed against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church are entirely personal and expressed outrage at the Russian military propaganda, which contradicts Christian values and destroys trust in the church.

BABF tightens control over imported milk

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BABF) is introducing a change in the regime of enhanced monitoring of incoming shipments of milk and dairy raw materials from European Union (EU) member states and third countries, the Agency announced.

Only 18 euros for a doner in the resort "Albena"! Let's eat on foot by the sea

The summer season on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has barely begun, and price records are already falling one after another. After Analgin for 12 euros in Sozopol and the "golden" layered salads, a new culinary absurdity has exploded on social networks. A resident of Nashenets, resting in the Albena resort complex, shared a photo that left thousands of users speechless on Facebook and TikTok.

The body of a man was found in a dam near Dupnitsa

The body of a 72-year-old man, a resident of Dupnitsa, was found this morning in the "Dyakovo" dam, confirmed the press center of the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyustendil, quoted by BTA.

Tragedy near Botevgrad: A car swept away three RIA employees

Three workers from the "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) were hit by a 69-year-old driver while clearing bushes at the fifth kilometer of the Botevgrad ring road in the direction of Sofia, the Ministry of Interior told BTA.

Prof. Stoyanovich: I say it with a deeply sunken heart - we Bulgarians should not be traders. Every second taxi driver thinks he is a Russian count

I say it with a deeply sunken heart - we Bulgarians should not be traders. He shared this on the show “This Saturday” historian Prof. Petar Stoyanovich.

18-year-old dies in a serious accident between Sopot and Karlovo

An 18-year-old young man died after a serious accident on the section between Sopot and Karlovo, BNT reported.

Teodor Ushev: Concessionaire and Polish tourists were cleaning the beach of Sinemorec from fuel oil, and the government of Rumen Radev didn't lift a finger

Last night, while I was writing my post about the clean, beautiful Sinemorets, about the care of the people there to protect it from greedy and unscrupulous types, a fuel oil spill reached the beaches.

Beach bathing banned in Varna due to intestinal enterococci and Escherichia coli

The results of the monitoring of a bathing water sample taken on 16.06.2026 from the bathing area “city of Varna – Officer's Beach“ show significant excesses of the acceptable level for satisfactory quality of coastal sea waters in terms of indicators: intestinal enterococci and Escherichia coli.

Here is how many weapons worth hundreds of millions of euros Bulgaria has exported to Ukraine

Bulgaria exported weapons and ammunition to Ukraine worth 156,365,717 euros in 2024, shows an official response from the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry (MII) to BGNES.

A huge reputational stain on Bulgarian tourism: Fuel oil has polluted the beach on the Southern Black Sea coast

There is fuel oil on the beach on the Southern Black Sea coast. The Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov demanded immediate information from the competent institutions.

API will build highways and megaprojects only on concession

"Not only the "Cherno more" motorway, but the specific sites that will be given on concession are several. Before 2028, there will be no concession highways in Bulgaria".

Rumen Milanov: The Russian Patriarch did not set out to shoot with a Kalashnik to be sanctioned

The Russian Patriarch did not set out to shoot with a Kalashnik and make drones to be sanctioned. This was said in the program “This Saturday“ on bTV, Prof. Rumen Milanov, MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“. On Thursday, ahead of the regular meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria would demand that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. His statement was met with criticism from the other parties in the National Assembly.

German Ambassador to Rumen Radev: How will you get Putin to negotiate if you don't defend Ukraine against the Russian aggressor?

Germany explained to Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev why it is important to help Ukraine, BGNES news agency reported. In a position paper published by the German embassy in Sofia, German Ambassador Irene Planck defended military aid to Kiev and stressed that ending support for Ukraine would weaken the chances of achieving peace through negotiations.

Boyko Borisov: We did not see Rumen Radev's great success

GERB leader Boyko Borisov said that Prime Minister Rumen Radev had diverted public attention with the topic of Russian Patriarch Kirill and the possible lifting of sanctions, while Bulgaria had supported a significantly more important decision – the extension of European sanctions against Russia from six months to one year, BGNES news agency reported.

Initiative Committee Nominates Andrey Gyurov for President

"Andrey Gyurov will be a candidate for president of the initiative committee that will nominate him. But we must mobilize with common efforts to support him and send this pair to a runoff. I am not sure whether Georgi Kandev will be a candidate for vice president, that is Gyurov's decision. But I know that an initiative committee is being convened."

Delan Dobrev leaves parliament! He makes way for young people in politics

The leader of GERB Delyan Dobrev announced that he is stepping back to make way for new cadres in the party ranks. The change in his political positioning was announced during a meeting with the GERB youth organization in the town of Rakovski. According to NOVA, the long-time MP thanked for the vote of confidence over the past two decades, defining the reshuffle as a completely natural process of renewal in the party structure.

Media illusions versus bloody reality on the roads

The Minister of Interior publicly stated that “the Ministry of Interior is not a revenue agency“. Just days later, however, he unprecedentedly engaged practically the entire resources of the Ministry of Interior – gendarmerie, Security and Traffic Police – mainly for inspections, acts and fines.

The owner of the famous Ruse grocery store chain “Patson“ died suddenly

The owner of the famous Ruse grocery store chain “Patsoni” Plamen Zdravkov died suddenly at the age of 54. The sad news was announced today, June 20, 2026, by his relatives on his “Facebook” page. The businessman was supposed to turn 55 next month, but his sudden death leaves a huge void in the local community and business circles.

Ruzha Raicheva: When was the last time a ruling politician put Bulgaria's interests first, and not enthusiastically jump on every EU directive!

With his partial refusal to support another package of sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Radev once again said something he has been saying since 2022 as president: the war in Ukraine will not be resolved this way - the way of European leaders wandering around like headless flies. It will only be resolved through diplomacy. He said it very categorically to the EU, when they expected our eternally servile consent - available even before they asked us.

Elderly people from a home in Drenovets created their own vegetable garden

Elderly people, accommodated in the Home for the Elderly in the Vidin village of Drenovets, Ruzhintsi Municipality, created their own vegetable garden. With great desire, hard work and care, they grow tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, pumpkins and leeks, and the work in their beds brings them not only a fresh harvest, but also a good mood.

Karakachanov: Transparency regarding holders of Bulgarian citizenship occupying high public positions in the RSM

In recent years, we have witnessed a disturbing paradox. Dozens of representatives of the political, administrative and public elite of the Republic of North Macedonia have acquired Bulgarian citizenship on the basis of declared Bulgarian origin, while at the same time some of them actively participate in hate campaigns, historical falsifications and political propaganda against Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people.