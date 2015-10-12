Хималайската Кейт Мидълтън: Най-младата кралица в света (СНИМКИ)

#throwbackthursday A special portrait of Her Majesty, taken in 2011, before the Royal Wedding. This wonderful photograph of our beautiful Queen is particularly special because it was taken by His Majesty The King. 💖 #bhutan #queen #jetsunpema

