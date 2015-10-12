Хималайската Кейт Мидълтън: Най-младата кралица в света (СНИМКИ)

Кралицата на Бутан е дарена с екзотична красота, която я поставя сред най-красивите кралски особи в света

Публикувана: 30 Май, 2018 14:34
1 КОМЕНТАРА | ВИДЯНА 410
  • Хималайската Кейт Мидълтън: Най-младата кралица в света (СНИМКИ) снимка #1
    Снимки: Facebook
    • ШРИФТ ПЕЧАТ

    Безспорно британското кралско семейство е най-популярната благородническа фамилия със синя кръв в света. Съпругите на принцовете Уилям и Хари се превърнаха в еталон за красота и стил, а всяка тяхна поява сред обществото или изява в публичното пространство се следи с огромен интерес.

    Истината е, че те не са единствените хубавици със замъци, прислуга и корони. По света има много дами с благороднически титли, които впечатляват с чар и екзотично излъчване.

    Нейно величество Джетсун Пема — кралицата на Бутан - е една от тях.

    Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen at the Peling Tsechu. #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #Gyaltsuen #blessed #Peling #Tsechu #Gyalsey

    A post shared by Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema (@queenjetsunpema) on

    Веднъж, кралят на Бутан сподели пред репортери: "Чаках доста време, преди да се оженя. Въпреки това няма значение колко дълго чакаш, стига да се ожениш за правилния човек. Аз съм убеден, че съм женен за точната жена."

    Запознайте се с неговата съпруга - „Хималайската Кейт Мидълтън“:

    27-годишната красавица понастоящем е най-младата жива кралица в света.

    Тя носи знатната титла от 2011 г., когато се омъжи за Джигме Хесар Намгиал Вангчук, известен още като Краля на драконите на Бутан.

    Тогава тя е на 21 години. Според официалната й биография, Джетсун Пема е получила образованието си в Индия, където е изучавала английски език, история, икономика, география,а също така и живопис.

    След това, продължава образованието си в Лондон, където учи история на изкуствата.

    През 2011 г. се омъжи за краля на Бутан на скромна сватбена церемония, на която не присъства нито една коронована особа.

    6 November 2017, Thimphu: Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced a celebration to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Montreal Protocol- a United Nations treaty to take steps to protect the ozone layer. Dignitaries and senior officials from the government, UN and private sector also attended the event, which organized by National Environment Commission (NEC). The Montreal Protocol has been the most successful environment treaty of the United Nations, and the only one to receive universal endorsement- where 197 member states unanimously came together to phasing out chemicals that were damaging the Ozone Layer. As a result, more than 99 percent of nearly 100 ozone-depleting chemicals have been phased out, and this has also significantly contributed to climate change mitigation. Protecting the Ozone Layer remains an important endeavor, and these efforts have been bolstered by Her Majesty’s support as the UNEP Ozone Ambassador. The lesson from the success Protocol is being used in efforts to achieve similar collective action for climate change today. A Coffee Table book on 25 Years of Partnership for Environment Conservation, documenting the achievements of the last 25 years, was launched during the event. Refrigeration and Air Condition equipment (RAC) was also handed over to Ministry of Labour and Human Resources to assist the RAC curriculum. In commemoration of the anniversary, the Motithang Park in Thimphu was declared an ‘Ozone Park’. With the support from Thimphu Thromde, the park has been remodeled into an ozone advocacy park, providing information on ozone history and countries’ initiatives for ozone layer protection ever since the ozone hole was discovered in early 1980s. #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #QueenofBhutan #MontrealProtocol #Environment #UNEP #OzoneAmbassador #OzonePark #Thimphu #Bhutan

    A post shared by Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema (@queenjetsunpema) on

    През 2016 г. се ражда първото им дете — син, наречен Джигме Намгиал Вангчук.

    Днес кралицата се занимава усилено с благотворителност и подкрепя организации, свързани с опазването на околната среда и подкрепа за хората с увреждания.

    8 May 2018, Thimphu: Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, the President of the Bhutan Red Cross Society, graced the Foundation Day celebration of the organization. Bhutan Red Cross Society was launched on 8th May 2017, coinciding with the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. Her Majesty inaugurated a community volunteers’ program in first aid and basic disaster management. The program will train 58 community volunteers from 20 dzongkhags in first aid and basic disaster management. The volunteers are members of His Majesty’s Retired Armed Forces Society. The Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and members of parliament attended the event, along with volunteers and the members of the Working Committee of the BRCS, tasked with completing Bhutan’s membership to the ICRC Federation by 2020. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Federation has 190 member societies worldwide, working to protect human life, health, and dignity, especially in response to disaster and conflict. The Bhutan Red Cross Society has been an observer to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent since last year. The Society aims to complement and support existing voluntary programs in Bhutan in disaster management, health and other social services, and has carried out a number of initiatives such as first aid and disaster response trainings for various groups. #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #QueenofBhutan #BhutanRedCrossSociety #foundationday #Bhutan

    A post shared by Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema (@queenjetsunpema) on

    Бутан

    Въвеждане на коментар към статията
    Име :


    Напишете кода от картинката
    Визуална кептча
    Коментар:
    Коментари към статията
    ФАКТИ.БГ не толерира обидни коментари и спам. Некоректни коментари ще бъдат изтривани. Такива са тези, които съдържат нецензурни изрази, лични обиди и нападки, заплахи; нямат връзка с темата или са написани изцяло на език, различен от български.

    Ловци на бисери
    Борис Галчев
    Капитанът на ЦСКА вярва, че "рецептата" за успешен футбол у нас е използването на български футболисти. Вчера "армейците" триумфираха с Купата на България, побеждавайки Монтана с 1:0.
    ЦСКА показа на България, че пътят е с български футболисти, а не „Сульо" и „Пульо“ да идват от Танганайка и да не знаят какво правят тук."

    Още бисери

    RSS емисии     Към мобилната версия
    Начало България Свят Мнения Бизнес Имоти Авто Технологии Крими Спорт Любопитно Култура Конфликт Видео Анкети
    • e партньор в България на
    © Резон Медиа 1993-2018
      |За Реклама Правила Контакти Работа