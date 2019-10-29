- ЛюбопитноМария неочаквано се показа без грим (СНИМКА)
Тя свали 150 кг и пусна полугола СНИМКА, за да покаже как изглежда сега
Британи Мей е тежала цели 233 килограма преди да реши да промени живота си завинаги
Историята на Британи Мей е вдъхновяваща история за красотата и силата на волята. Ще ви разкажем как един човек решава да вземе живота си в свои ръце и да го преобърне наопаки. Британи Мей се превръща от едно наистина дебело момиче в борбена млада дама.
Wowza Wednesday may not be an actual thing, but today has been a day filled with wow’s! This week I’m at a conference with my FFA kiddos (who are complete rockstars!), and as I look back at the 9 times I’ve been to this conference there’s lots to celebrate! As a student, this trip was miserable physically. I could barely keep up, no matter what shoes my feet always were swollen and sore, and finding the right pieces of Official Dress in my size was a nightmare. The first few years coming as an advisor brought pride, but also shame. It was one thing to not be able to keep up as a student, but that time I was supposed to be the leader. This year, things are going a bit differently. I was able to drive them here, I can keep up, I’ve got oodles of energy, and while this may not be a big deal to some I even am rocking a shirt tucked in! We’re approaching 3 years on this journey towards my best and optimally healthy self, and each and every day I am able to find something to celebrate! Take time to notice the victories, and lean on those when times get tough. Every day may not be good, but you can most definitely find good in every day! Some times you just have to search a smidge harder for it. Do. Hard. Things. 💙💛————————————————————————- #grow #progressnotperfection #struggle #motivation #girlswholift #goals #transformation #teacher #weightlossmotivation #believe #summer #health #mentalhealth #follow #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #determination #dream #inspiration #fitspo #BeforeAndAfter #fashion #weightlossjourney #school #igaccountability #instafitness #picoftheday #transformationtuesday #wednesdaywisdom
Преди да вземе това важно решение тя тежи около 233 килограма и не била доволна по никакъв начин от нещата, които се случват в живота ѝ. Нещата обаче тотално се променят в мига, в който Британи реши да промени теглото си и да отслабне.
Когато един ден решила да се качи на кантара, а когато той е ударил 233 килограма, тя е решила, че това не може да продължава повече така.
Gotta love #Timehop for my daily walk down Memory Lane! 5 years ago (two years before I started my journey) I was in the “Happiest Place on Earth” in Orlando. While the trip was still filled with cherished memories, I can’t help but get excited knowing that in just a few days I’ll be back in Orlando! This time around I’ll only need one plane seat, I won’t have to search for which Disney/Universal rides are the most obese friendly, and I won’t get stuck in a turnstile! I’m not wishing away the memories, like getting to see my grandma meet Mickey, but I am truly celebrating the freedoms that this time around will bring! Life’s a party! *and to keep y’all guessing, this is not the dress I ended up getting 😛————————————————————— #glowup #progressnotperfection #dress #motivation #girlswholift #goals #transformation #orlando #weightlossmotivation #optavia #sunday #health #disney #follow #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #determination #dream #inspiration #fitspo #BeforeAndAfter #fashion #weightlossjourney #vacation #igaccountability #instafitness #picoftheday #transformationtuesday
Момичето споделя, че въобще не ѝ е било лесно. Никой не я е предупредил, че отслабването не е толкова лесна задача, а след това ще има толкова много излишна кожа, че най-вероятно ще ѝ се наложи допълнителна пластична операция.
4 months swelling and scar update (picture 3). This has been one heck of a journey, both physically and mentally. The first week it felt like life would never be normal again, the second week my mind couldn’t handle being so dependent on others, going back to work after the third week, and in just the blink of an eye boom! It’s 4 months post-op day! I’m almost completely weaned off compression, and I’m now further along weight training wise than I was pre-surgery! I cannot thank @mdmoya.lewisburgplasticsurgery enough for not only his artistry and skill, but also for his compassion to help create educated patients! Just as weight loss journeys are unique to each individual, so is the world of plastic surgery. Do your research, ask the hard questions, and find the path that’s right for you! And a super special thank you to all of the folks that have helped make this all happen. Not a single day goes by without reflecting on the graciousness, love, and on-going support I have from y’all! —————————————————————- #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fattofit #fit #fitfam #determination #recovery #looseskin #excessskin #plussize #selfcare #wedding #selflove #plasticsurgery #tummytuck #corsetbodylift #skinremoval #skinremovalsurgery #shreddingforthewedding #progressnotperfection #gym #bra #fitnessmotivation #exercise #extremeweightloss #follow #selfcare #update #glasses #transformationtuesday
„Никога не съм си мислела, че увисналата кожа може да причини толкова много неудобства и дискомфорт. Гърбът, раменете, краката... всичко ме боли. Ужасно е”, признава Британи.
It’s been forever and a day since I’ve posted a skin removal/scar update, so here ya go! Just about 7 months post-op, boy how time flies! Swelling at this point is only an issue after super strenuous days or flying (by the end of my last flight I looked 4 months pregnant 😲). @mdmoya.lewisburgplasticsurgery I cannot thank you enough! ————————————————————-#weightloss #weightlossjourney #fattofit #fit #fitfam #determination #recovery #looseskin #excessskin #plussize #selfcare #monday #selflove #plasticsurgery #tummytuck #corsetbodylift #skinremoval #skinremovalsurgery #progressnotperfection #gym #bra #fitnessmotivation #exercise #extremeweightloss #follow #selfcare #update #glasses #transformationtuesday #friyay
It’s my 3 year Health-aversary! 🎉🎉🎉 Im going to keep this short, (and get back to the honeymoon) but had to pop in to celebrate another occasion. Today marks 3 years on my journey towards optimal health! From deciding enough was enough (thanks to my friend and coach for loving on me) and that I was worthy enough to put myself first for a change, to today...holy cow! It started with one yes. A yes that I realized my students deserved better. Then a yes that maybe one day I could buy pants from a store. A yes that I would be able to fit behind the wheel of a car. A yes that I could ride the ride I was denied access to in 7th grade. A yes that I am worthy of self love. A yes that it’s okay to let others into my life. An extra special yes, and even an “I do” last week 😉 I know it may seem scary, to put you and your health first, but you never know where that one yes could lead! Life’s a party y’all! Also a special shoutout to @mdmoya.lewisburgplasticsurgery for giving me the confidence and freedom to rock a two piece swimsuit!——————————————————————- #glowup #grow #progressnotperfection #struggle #motivation #girlswholift #goals #transformation #teacher #weightlossmotivation #believe #opportunity #health #mentalhealth #follow #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #determination #dream #inspiration #fitspo #BeforeAndAfter #fashion #weightlossjourney #honeymoon #igaccountability #instafitness #picoftheday #transformationtuesday #tbt
Диетата и режимът, който спазва, продължават цели две години, а резултатът е наистина невероятен. Тя е успяла да се отърве от повече от 150 килограма през това време и сега се чувства повече от страхотно. Тя се занимава със спорт и се храни здравословно. Очаквано преобразената Британи започва да се радва и на успехи с мъжете. Днес дори тя вече е омъжена жена.
„Момичета и момчета, ако си мислите, че животът ви не може да се промени – грешите. Просто трябва наистина да искате и да направите стъпки към това, а не да лежите на дивана. Тогава ще намерите нещо красиво и прекрасно”, съветва тя.
“When I look in your eyes, and you’re looking back in mine, everything feels not quite normal. Because I feel stronger and weaker at the same time, I feel excited and at the same time terrified. The truth is I don’t know what I feel, except I know what kind of man I want to be.” *Side note, bees don’t know the difference between real and artificial flowers until they are all up in your business 😆* ——————————————————————Venue: Centrebrook Farm Photographer: @vincehaphotography Dress: @anomalie Rentals/Coordinator: @peachy_keen_events Hair: @megannnlynch Makeup: @veroleighco —————————————————————— #celebrate #wedding #perfect #weddingphoto #love #countdown #dreamwedding #weddingdress #couple #weightlossjourney #determination #mondaymotivation #follow #weddingrings #support #marriage #junewedding #summer #custom #progressnotperfection #strong #husband #marvel #nerd #geek #wife #isaidyes #mcm #itsananomalie #foreverbright2019
"You're wrong. I can do 'all these things' because you believe in me. Because you give me the strength and the will to get them done. Everything's easier when you're there and harder when you're not. Without you, nothing works the way it should. But when I know you're there, in my life, I feel like I can do anything, MJ. Anything." ——————————————————————— Venue: Centrebrook Farm Photographer: @vincehaphotography Dress: @anomalie Rentals/Coordinator: @peachy_keen_events Hair: @megannnlynch Makeup: @veroleighco —————————————————————— #celebrate #wedding #perfect #weddingphoto #love #countdown #dreamwedding #weddingdress #couple #weightlossjourney #determination #mondaymotivation #follow #weddingrings #support #marriage #junewedding #summer #custom #progressnotperfection #strong #husband #wife #isaidyes #itsananomalie #foreverbright2019
До коментар #1 от "Асан":
Вие да не сте чели друга статия ? Защо всички Асановци са неуки ? Може би защото майка им има прекалено много деца и не може да им НАСМОГВА С УЧЕБНИЦИ !!!
-0 +9
До коментар #1 от "Асан":
Нали осъзнаваш, че твоя пророк си е взел за жена малко дете и е обичал по един много особен начин козата си. Тези факти малко или много го правят педофил и судомист.
-0 +5
