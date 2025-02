Как да си направим бързи поширани яйца в еър фрайър (ВИДЕО)

@iheartumami

Air fryer poached eggs …have you tried it? No need to wait for the water to boil. Easy, fast, and delicious! ➡️ Recipe: tap the link in my bio for detailed instructions. https://iheartumami.com/air-fryer-poached-eggs/

#airfryerrecipes

#airfryereggs

#airfryerpoachedeggs

#airfryerpoachedegg

#poachedegghack

#poachedeggairfryer

#airfryerbreakfast

#airfryerbreakfastideas

♬ Cupid - Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) (Sped Up Version) - FIFTY FIFTY