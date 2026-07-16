Important news in FAKTI on 16.07.2026

Slavi Trifonov sharply criticizes Rumen Radev for his policy towards Ukraine

Prime Minister Rumen Radev refused to support the “coalition of the willing“ in support of Ukraine and stated very clearly that Bulgaria will not participate in it, because in his opinion our country has no place in a group that finances and supports the war in Ukraine.

VAS accuses the mayor of Gorna Oryahovitsa of a conflict of interest, the city is going to early elections

The Supreme Administrative Court today confirmed the decision of the Administrative Court – Veliko Tarnovo, accusing the mayor of Gorna Oryahovitsa Nikolay Rashkov of a conflict of interest.

Angel Naidenov: Sanctions are working, Russia's economy is not flourishing

Bulgaria signed the declaration in Kiev. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this does not commit our country to strengthen its participation in the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" for Ukraine.

Experts: Fuel prices will increase by the end of next week

Gasoline and diesel prices in Bulgaria will increase due to tensions on international markets. Experts Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov and Boyan Rashev are categorical that the country has guaranteed supplies of crude oil for the next three months and there is no risk of fuel shortage.

SO paid 150,000 euros for an audit of "Michelin", but not a single restaurant made it into the culinary guide

The "Michelin" culinary guide conducted an audit of elite restaurants in Sofia, which ended in disaster for local restaurateurs, news.bg noted.

The Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance adopted the budget of the State Social Insurance Fund (SSO) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) on second reading

The Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance adopted the draft budget of the State Social Insurance Fund (SSO) for 2026, submitted by the Council of Ministers, on second reading, and is discussing that of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The ruling and opposition parties entered into sharp clashes, although the opposition did not submit a single editorial proposal between the two readings, Nova TV reported.

They will not cut salaries and positions of pensioners in the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order did not support the proposal to reduce the number of salaries paid upon leaving the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The deputies adopted changes to the Electoral Code on first reading code

The deputies return voting by machines in all sections with over 300 voters. The bills for amendments to the Electoral Code submitted by "Progressive Bulgaria", DPS, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change" were adopted at first reading. The "Vazrazhdane" project was rejected, BNT specified.

What commitments does Bulgaria make with the Kiev Declaration?

The Presidency of Ukraine publishes the declaration to strengthen international support for the country's air defense and to introduce stricter sanctions against Russia.

Bozhidar Bojanov: Health money should not be spent on cars, villas, ports

Health money should not be spent on should be spent on cars, villas, ports, said the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria!" in the studio of the program "From the Day", where he commented on the proposals of the DB in the field of healthcare.

Assoc. Prof. Ivo Indjov: One of the main problems of "Progressive Bulgaria" is that they do not have a clear ideology

One of the main problems of "Progressive Bulgaria" is that they do not have a clear ideology. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Ivo Indjov.

Bogomil Manchev: The Belene NPP project is completely realistic

The Belene NPP project can be implemented if there is political will and financial support. This was stated to "Face to Face" on bTV by energy expert Bogomil Manchev.

The regional coordinator of the Bulgarian People's Rights Movement in Burgas was released from arrest

The regional coordinator of the DPS in Burgas, Hristo Shirokov, has been released from arrest, Nova TV reports.

Kostadin Kostadinov announced three solutions that could save billions in Budget 2026

There is no way we can support this budget. It includes an extremely large debt. This was said by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov on the show "Lice v lice". According to him, there are three mandatory decisions before the government that could save the state billions of euros and would reduce the debt.

Atanas Pekanov: We have 45 days left to complete everything under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

Delays are constantly occurring on individual projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, and there are 45 days left. This is a deadline, not an indicative one. I call on project implementers not to keep me waiting in front of the Council of Ministers, not to call me and my relatives, there is no way to postpone it. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European Funds Atanas Pekanov during a hearing in the relevant committee in parliament.

Klasacija determined the Top 50 of the best hotels on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

Travel&Lifestyle magazine determined the top 50 of the best hotels on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for the 2026 season. The most luxurious hotel is “Villa Chinka“ in St. St. Constantine and Helena, which is for adults only and retains its first position from last year.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with representatives of American business

Improving business conditions and attracting high value-added investments are among the government's top priorities. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a meeting with the leadership of the American-Central European Business Association, the government press service reported.

The DPS filed a signal to OFAC against Ivan Demerdzhiev

MPs from the MRF Stanislav Anastasov and Kalin Stoyanov have filed an official report to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) against Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, who is facing charges of a crime under the Criminal Code, and therefore has compromised integrity.

The 14-year-old girl from the accident near Maglij has died

After a week-long struggle by medical teams, the 14-year-old girl who was seriously injured in an accident on the Podbalkanski road near Maglij on July 9 has died, reports BNR.

Lyubo Georgiev: We aim for the Detailed Development Plan of Borisova Garden to be ready by the spring of 2027.

After the meeting of the Municipal Expert Council on Spatial Planning (EESP), the draft Detailed Development Plan (DDP) of Borisova Garden is entering the next stage of its procedure. If the recommendations of the expert council are reflected within the required deadlines and all coordination procedures are completed, Sofia may have a Detailed Development Plan (DDP) of Borisova Garden ready for consideration by the Municipal Expert Council as early as the spring of 2027. This was stated by the Deputy Mayor for “Urban Planning and Development“ arch. Lyubomir Georgiev in an interview for Bulgaria ON AIR.

Plamen Tonchev: DANS needs reform

In the State Agency “National Security“ (DANS) needs to carry out a certain reform to increase capacity and strengthen potential and sustainability, said Plamen Tonchev, who is a candidate for chairman of the DANS, during his hearing in the Parliament's Committee on Internal Security and Public Order, BTA reports.

BLS: It is not time for experiments on the back of Bulgarian healthcare

Against the backdrop of a series of legislative proposals presented as a solution to the problems with control, costs and corruption in healthcare, the Bulgarian Medical Association (BLS) calls for an expert debate with the participation of institutions, parliamentaryly represented forces and all interested parties.

They propose that 2027 be declared the Year of Vasil Levski

In June and July of this year, several proposals reached the presidential institution to declare 2027 the Year of Levski. This was announced in a speech by the President of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova, presented by her secretary Milena Dimitrova during the solemn celebration of the 189th anniversary of the birth of the Apostle of Freedom at the National History Museum.

Another appointment: Iva Miteva becomes Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications

Iva Miteva, former Speaker of the 45th and 46th National Assembly and MP from “Ima takvi narod“, will be appointed Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications. The information was confirmed by Miteva to the “Eurocom“ team.

The proposal for the position came personally from the relevant Minister Georgi Peev. It is no secret that Miteva is one of the proven experts in the field of legislation. She also has a doctorate in constitutional law. For many years, she was the head of the legal department of the National Assembly, which means that every legislative initiative has undergone her professional assessment and expertise.

Bulgaria with the shortest expected working life in the EU

The expected average length of working life in the European Union reached 37.5 years in 2025, which is an increase compared to 37.2 years in 2024, according to Eurostat data.