Important news in FACTS on 17.10.2026

The general meeting of the prosecutors has begun. 25 candidates for the new SJC are being heard

The General Assembly of Prosecutors for the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council has begun, reports News.bg.

During the police operation: They tried to remove a bag with patient ID cards from the "St. George" hospital in Plovdiv

A bag with patient ID cards was tried to be removed from the "St. George" University Hospital in Plovdiv during the police operation against the large-scale scheme for millions in embezzlement of the NHIF. This was told in the program "Speak Now" on BNT by the supervising prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv Dimitar Pehlivanov. He specified that the investigators had discovered 15 empty beds and 15 missing patients. According to him, the ID cards were used in a scheme for fictitious hospitalizations, through which the bed base of the ward seemed to be constantly filled.

How did empty hospital beds become a machine for millions?

Andrei Novakov: Bulgaria should have requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO

Military convoys to protect merchant ships in the Black Sea, similar to the mission in the Red Sea, are necessary to guarantee the security of shipping. This was stated by the MEP from GERB Andrey Novakov in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, European countries can organize an escort of commercial ships through safe sea corridors.

Denkov: Putin's actions are absolutely predictable. He is a predator and views other countries as prey

There is a price that Bulgaria pays for the initial absolutely wrong approach in the foreign policy of this government. This was stated in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ the chairman of the PG of “We continue the change” Nikolay Denkov.

He defined Bulgaria's request from its allies for anti-drone systems, anti-aircraft missile complexes, aviation and patrol aviation as a step in the right direction, but stressed that it was late.

Kostadinov in Varna: If you vote for "Vazrajdane", you vote for peace and security

„If you want peace, vote for „Vazrajdane“. If you want sovereignty, prosperity, security, tranquility and good income, make a different choice with number 11 for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin.“ With this appeal, the presidential candidate of „Vazrajdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov addressed the people of Varna during an open-air meeting at the entrance to the Sea Garden in Varna.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Bulgaria, he was greeted with a protest in front of the Synodal Palace

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Bulgaria today on an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC), bTV reports. The visit is connected with the historical celebrations dedicated to the heavenly patron of the Bulgarian people – Saint John the Miracle Worker of Rila.

Former Minister of Economy: Reducing VAT on gasoline and diesel can reduce the price by up to 20 cents per column

Reducing VAT on gasoline and diesel can reduce the price by up to 20 cents per column. This was explained by former Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov on the air of “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, such a measure could have a tangible effect on fuel prices, but its implementation must be in line with the capabilities of the state budget. “The question is how the budget would afford it and what else the state would have to do to implement the measure“, Borisov pointed out.

According to NSI data: 47% of Bulgarians with low education live in poverty

Nearly half of working Bulgarians with primary or no education live below the poverty line. This is shown by the data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for 2025, presented on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which we celebrate on October 17, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

Col. Milenski: After the first drone attack, the activation of Article 4 should have been requested

The activation of Article 4 of the NATO treaty should have been requested after the first drone attack. This was stated in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS by Colonel Vladimir Milenski regarding the strikes on ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. According to him, the valuable thing about Article 4 is that it does not lead to Article 5.

He described the reaction of the ruling party as desperately late. "We witnessed a delay after the first strike in anticipation that something might happen that would give the government the opportunity to say that this is not Russia. My conclusion is that in terms of national security, our government only reacts to slaps. There is no strategy, no long-term thinking", commented Colonel Milenski.

"I have no idea exactly what anti-drone systems they requested. They do not provide such information. We know that the parliament approved the purchase of a German anti-aircraft missile system, which can also work as an anti-drone system," he said.

Iotova in Belogradchik: Bulgarian roots save us from the storms of today

We must preserve our Bulgarian roots and Bulgarian identity in today's turbulent and difficult world, in which we often lose our bearings. Our self-esteem as Bulgarians, heirs of nearly 14 centuries of history, and our strong roots do not allow the storms of today to bring us down. This was stated by presidential candidate Iliana Yotova at a meeting with citizens in Belogradchik, where she was a guest at the culinary festival “Tastes of Belogradchik Autumn“.

A car and truck accident near Lukovit. A 72-year-old woman died

A woman died in an accident near Lukovit, Gabriela Todorova, the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lovech, told BTA.

The CEC reminds: The deadline for submitting applications for the elimination of errors in the voter lists expires

Today, the deadline for each voter to submit an application for the elimination of incompleteness and errors in the voter list regarding him expires. This was reminded by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on its Facebook page, quoted by BTA.

Anton Kutev: At the moment, there are not enough grounds for Bulgaria to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty

Bulgaria should not point to Russia as the culprit for the drone attacks against merchant ships in the Black Sea before it has definitive evidence. This was stated by Anton Kutev from “Progressive Bulgaria“ on the air of Euronews Bulgaria. According to him, our country has sought assistance from the EU and NATO, and the Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We cannot declare someone guilty without having sufficient evidence“, emphasized Kutev.

Prof. Ognyan Minchev: Putin is trying to involve the periphery of both NATO and the European Union in the Ukrainian conflict

The European Council, unlike Sofia, pointed out the only possible source of the attacks on merchant ships near the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts of the Black Sea - Russia. However, no specific measures were identified after two days of meetings in Brussels this week, political scientist Prof. Ognyan Minchev stated to the Bulgarian National Radio. According to him, after two ships were sunk in just a week near Byala and Shabla, firm limits must be placed on Moscow's actions, but this will be accompanied by great risks, since Bulgaria is not prepared against such a type of aggression.

Vasil Terziev: Over 200 tons of waste have been collected in different parts of Sofia as part of the autumn cleaning

Over 200 tons of waste have been collected in different parts of Sofia as part of the autumn cleaning, announced Mayor Vasil Terziev, quoted by BTA. Terziev today participated in the last day of the autumn cleaning of the capital and in the cleaning of the banks and approaches to the lakes in the South Park.

Kostadin Kostadinov: People who have not smelled gunpowder are talking about war, and we want peace

“I completed my military service in 2002, swore allegiance only to Bulgaria (at that time we were not in NATO), I learned to handle weapons, they trained me to shoot down planes and missiles, I made lifelong friendships and I am proud to be a corporal in the Air Force reserve.

Terziev: For many years, the necessary efforts have not been invested to replace the heat transmission network in Sofia

For many years, the necessary efforts have not been invested to replace pipes and solve breakdowns in a timely manner. Now catching up is costing us all a lot. This is how Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev commented to journalists on the frequent shutdowns of the heating supply due to breakdowns and scheduled repairs, BTA reports.

Radostin Vassilev: I expect a big surprise in the presidential elections

Iliyana Yotova may not win the presidential elections in the first round, and the considered safe participants in the runoff may remain outside it. Such a development is allowed by the MECH candidate for the presidential post, Radostin Vassilev.

Patriarch Bartholomew wished Bulgaria peace and prosperity

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrives in Bulgaria for a three-day visit at the invitation of the Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil. In an interview before the visit, he said he expected it to strengthen relations between the Constantinople and Bulgarian Orthodox Churches.

Lack of quorum postpones election of prosecutors for the Supreme Judicial Council

The general meeting of prosecutors to elect members of the Supreme Judicial Council was postponed by one hour due to lack of quorum. 449 prosecutors registered in the hall out of 1,570 registered on the electoral list.

Fire broke out again near private fields in Filipovtsi

A fire broke out again in the area of the capital's "Filipovtsi" district. The fire engulfed private fields on the evening of October 16. The signal was filed at around 7:30 p.m., the General Directorate of "Fire Safety and Population Protection" reported to BTA. In a publication by "Telegraph" It is stated that the flames broke out around 7:40 p.m.

Stoyan Trichkov accused the KNUSB of political influence due to the protests

The MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Stoyan Trichkov stated that the trade union protests were coordinated with GERB and MRF. He made the comment to bTV amid the national protest campaign of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions for higher incomes and the dispute over the 2027 budget.

Dimitar Nedyalkov: Bulgaria is lagging behind in drone wars

Bulgaria is lagging behind in adapting to modern ways of waging war and needs to restore its capabilities for developing and producing military systems. This was stated by Colonel Professor Dimitar Nedyalkov, a lecturer at the Military Academy, in a conversation about the development of military aviation, unmanned systems and security in the Black Sea region.

Zlatanov: Only Bulgarian services were on “Chelsea-3“

Only employees of the Maritime Administration, the Navy and the “Border Police“ boarded the ship “Chelsea-3“. This was stated by the director of the “Border Police“ Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov in the program “Wake up“ on Nova TV. According to him, the ship was moved to the port in Burgas to conduct inspections and clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council begins

The election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council begins with the General Assembly of Prosecutors. It is held in Sofia and marks the beginning of the procedure for the election of members from the professional quota of judges, prosecutors and investigators.