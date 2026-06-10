Important news in FAKTI on 10.06.2026

Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova criticizes Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev to TASS

The new Bulgarian government shows more moderate rhetoric, but in practice economic and diplomatic relations between Sofia and Moscow remain completely frozen, reports the Russian news agency TASS. According to the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the new government in Bulgaria avoids the topic of bilateral dialogue in domestic politics, while maintaining its previous firm position in international forums.

The President of North Macedonia: I am not a monarch to change the constitution and include Bulgarians

I am not a monarch to change the constitution, only the deputies can do that, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, told journalists in response to a question about when our southwestern neighbor will change its Basic Law and include Bulgarians in it. The Head of State of North Macedonia spoke to Bulgarian media after the end of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit.

Galab Donev against the EC: We will keep the flat tax

„The state is currently able to pay pensions, social payments and salaries of civil servants". He stated this in the „Interview in NOVA News“ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev.

A three-car accident closed the road between Kazanlak and Maglij

The traffic on the Podbalkanski road between Kazanlak and Maglij has been stopped due to a traffic accident, the "Road Infrastructure" Agency announced. A detour route has been introduced in both directions through the villages of Ovoshtnik and Cherganovo, traffic is being regulated by police teams.

PAVEC „Chaira“ received Act 16

Hydro Unit 3 of the Chaira Hydroelectric Power Plant successfully passed the state acceptance committee and received Act 16, which officially put it into regular operation. The power plant already contributes 420 megawatts to the Bulgarian electricity system, the National Electricity Company (NEK) announced.

The "Rumen Radev" cabinet has made new appointments in key state structures

The "Rumen Radev" cabinet made new and old appointments in key state structures.

NHIF Deputy Governor Prof. Momchil Mavrov resigned

The Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Prof. Momchil Mavrov resigned, the NHIF press center announced. "I submitted my resignation, because without political trust, governance is unthinkable. I have always chosen facts over suggestions, the law over pressure and public interest over convenience. Positions come and go, but the name remains. Dignity is not based on positions," adds Prof. Mavrov quoted in the announcement.

Lyubomir Karimanski is concerned about the deficit because it is difficult to say what the correct number is

Excessive deficit, impoverishment, spending cuts, “basket of care“, “fair prices“, external debt and other difficult-to-swallow words accompany us these days. But what lies behind them and does the context in which they are used matter? The topic was commented on by Lyubomir Karimanski, a member of the Governing Board of the BNB.

100 written works in Bulgarian language and literature have been canceled at the matriculation exams

100 written works in Bulgarian language and literature have been canceled according to the new rules after it was found that they were identical. This was announced by the Ministry of Education. The results of the matriculation exams after the 12th grade were released today. The good news is that the success rate in Bulgarian language and literature is the highest since the beginning of the matriculation exams, BNT summarized.

Kostadin Kostadinov: I don't believe that the government won't give weapons to Ukraine! We have exported 22 tanks to Ukraine of the only model we have

„I don't believe that the government won't give weapons to Ukraine“, said in „Lice v lice“ on bTV, the leader of „Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov.

SDVR takes action on data about threats against victims in the accident on “Chelopeshko Shose”

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) takes action on data about harassment and threats against victims in the serious traffic accident on “Chelopeshko Shose”, the directorate announced.

Kiev Speaks: At the moment Ukraine is not receiving gratuitous military aid from Bulgaria

"At the moment Ukraine is not receiving gratuitous military aid from Bulgaria“, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tykhy during a briefing.

Prof. Alexander Yanchulev passed away

The first democratically elected mayor of Sofia after the fall of communism, Prof. Alexander Yanchulev, passed away, the family told BGNES.

"Yes, Bulgaria": The Defense Minister did not notify the EU and NATO partners that we would stop the weapons for Ukraine from the army warehouses

“Mr. Minister, yesterday you announced that you had made a decision to stop the weapons for Ukraine, which come from the warehouses of the Bulgarian army. My question is: were our partners in the European Union NATO notified beforehand or did they know about this decision in some other way?” This question was asked by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev on a blitz control in the parliamentary defense committee of the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov. And he specified that his question is because the minister's words have been quoted by news agencies and have become world news. Therefore, the concern of “Democratic Bulgaria” is how this will affect Bulgaria's predictability as a partner in the European Union and NATO.

The redenata salad in Sozopol is offered for €18

Bulgarians paid 18 euros in a restaurant in Sozopol last night. People are complaining that the plate contained peeled tomatoes, cucumbers for decoration, a small slab of goat cheese and dressing, reported “Focus“.

Turkish Foreign Minister: “Botas“ and “Bulgargaz“ are negotiating a change in the contract

“Turkey and Bulgaria have always been trusted partners in the field of energy in our region. In addition to bilateral cooperation, the contract between “Botas“ and Bulgargaz“ includes infrastructure that will also contribute to Europe's energy security.“ This was stated in an interview with BTA by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a comment on the possibility of revising the contract between the Turkish energy company “Botaş“ and the Bulgarian “Bulgargaz“.

Students chased and helped catch a drunk driver near Burgas

Three students from Burgas were awarded for helping to catch a drunk driver. The incident occurred on May 9, when Kosta Kichev, his sister Stella Kicheva and Rosen Rankov noticed a car moving in the oncoming lane on the road from “Sunny Beach” to Burgas.

Prof. Tagarev: Stoyanov announces a different type of policy without being revised by the National Assembly

Our military industry has been making unprecedentedly huge turnovers in recent years and about 4% of GDP is formed by its activities, so the clarification by Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Prime Minister Rumen Radev sounded reassuring for about 70 thousand people who are employed in this industry and rely on it for their livelihood. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by military expert Prof. Todor Tagarev, former Minister of Defense.

Parliament approved the purchase of new radars for nearly 200 million euros

Parliament approved a project submitted by the Council of Ministers for investment expenditure for the acquisition of seven new three-coordinate radars. The proposal was voted on with 186 votes "for", three votes "against" and without "abstains".

Property owners in "Baba Alino" filed a petition against the demolition of the buildings

Hundreds of owners and residents of the Forest Club complex in the "Baba Alino" area near Varna have filed a petition demanding an immediate halt to the demolition of the buildings in the complex. This was announced by the KUB Corporation, which states its support for the demands of the residents there.

After another attack on a taxi driver, the industry insists on cameras and panic buttons in cars

After a series of cases of violence against taxi drivers in Plovdiv, Pernik and other cities, the industry is demanding urgent legislative changes and harsher punishments for the perpetrators. The National Taxi Union is demanding that the profession be treated as protected, similar to that of teachers and medical specialists.

Ilhan Kuchuk: The time for easy European money is over

„Currently, the political situation and the calming of political instability in Bulgaria provide an opportunity for reforms. If this moment is missed and serious reforms are not made, we will increasingly deepen and break away from our civilizational choice“. This was stated by MEP Ilhan Küçük during his participation in the program “Referendum“ on BNT.

Separate "Mini Maritsa - East" and "TEC Maritsa East 2" from BEH

The Council of Ministers decided to assign me, in my capacity as Minister of Energy, to work on the relevant acts in connection with the restructuring of the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) in implementation of stage 93 of the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova at a briefing in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers.

A woman in the Pernish region opened indiscriminate shooting

A woman has been detained in the Pernish village of Divotino for indiscriminate shooting, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The National Assembly authorized new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros: Only the MRF supported the ruling party

The Parliament voted on the first reading of the amendments to the Law on the Collection of Revenues and the Execution of Expenditures in 2026, as well as on the National Health Insurance Fund and the State Social Insurance, until the Law on the State Budget for next year is adopted, a FOCUS reporter reported.