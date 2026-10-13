Important news in FACTS on 13.10.2026

Iotova: We will refer to the UN Security Council due to the increased number of attacks on ships in the Black Sea

Bulgaria will take action to refer to the UN Security Council due to the increased number of attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. Our country is also working to include an emergency item on shipping security in the agenda of the upcoming European Council. Invoking Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty is not ruled out, but such a step must be carefully assessed and would have greater weight if taken jointly by several countries. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova to NOVA after the attacks on two merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast.

The head of state explained that the goal of diplomatic efforts is to achieve an end to the attacks and to guarantee safe shipping in the entire Black Sea basin, and not just in the corridor used by Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

„These are measures aimed at imposing a moratorium on the use of drones and ending any hostilities in the entire Black Sea basin. It's not just about our corridor, because you yourself understand that this is not possible and will not lead to any results,“, emphasized Yotova.

Iliyana Yotova: Russia has the right of veto in the UN Security Council, but we will raise the issue of the Black Sea

Bulgaria and Romania will request the inclusion of an extraordinary item dedicated to the security of the Black Sea in the agenda of the upcoming European Council summit on October 15 and 16 in Brussels. The goal is to achieve a common position of the European countries and subsequently begin negotiations with the other countries of the Black Sea basin to end military operations and ensure the safety of shipping. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova to the media in connection with the drone attacks in the Black Sea, a FOCUS reporter reported.

Four of the rescued sailors from the HS Dignity arrived in Varna, the fifth is expected later

Four out of a total of five rescued sailors from the cargo ship HS Dignity arrived at the Marine Station in Varna at exactly 8:15 p.m., a FOCUS reporter reported. Medical teams and an ambulance were waiting for them at the scene.

They asked “Bulgargaz” to charge 34% more for gas in November

Natural gas may increase in price by nearly 34% in November. This is what “Bulgargaz“ is proposing in an application to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, Nova TV reports. The requested price is 59.08 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. The current price for October is 44.09 euros per megawatt-hour.

The company justifies its proposal with the costs of natural gas supply, including under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, as well as with the supplies of liquefied natural gas and production from the underground gas storage facility “Chiren“. The application also indicates the impact of prices on European gas markets.

The search for 11 sailors from the sunken HS Dignity near Shabla has been suspended

The operation has been temporarily suspended due to darkness and reduced visibility. Five sailors have been rescued, and Bulgaria has requested technical assistance from the EU and NATO for the investigation of the drone attacks.

A delegation from the European Parliament will visit Sofia and Varna over the attacks on ships in the Black Sea

A delegation from the European Parliament will visit Sofia and Varna over the next two weeks over the attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast, Nova TV reports. The initiative comes from MEPs Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev from GERB/EPP, who are pushing for a common European response to security threats in the Black Sea.

Representatives of the European Parliament's Defense Committee are expected to join the visit. They are expected to get acquainted on site with critical infrastructure sites related to the security of the population.

The initiative was announced after a joint video address by MEPs from the European People's Party, in which they condemned the attacks on civilian shipping and expressed support for Bulgaria.

Todor Tagarev: After four ships hit and 20 dead, the word "Russia" carefully dropped from Radev's mouth

The war has been on our borders for a long time. He said this on "Denyat na zivo" on Nova News former Minister of Defense Prof. Todor Tagarev, after two new ships were hit on the edge of Bulgaria's territorial waters this night, quoted by novini.bg.

From the Ministry of Interior: The deceased in the accident on the "Trakia" motorway is an employee of "Avtomagistrali"

The deceased in the accident on the 27th km of the "Trakia" motorway in the direction of Sofia is an employee of a road maintenance company who was securing another broken-down car after a previous minor traffic accident, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Sofia announced, quoted by bTV.

"Lukoil“ after the new attacks in the Black Sea: No oil deliveries have been refused at the moment

There have been no oil deliveries refused at the moment despite the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated for bTV by Ani Borisova, advisor on corporate strategies and communications to the specialized administration of “Lukoil“ and the special commercial manager.

Demerdjiev showed VIDEO of the evacuation of the crew of „Chelsea – 3“ near Varna

The crew of the ship „Chelsea – 3“ was evacuated near Varna in strong waves and rough seas. The vessel was hit by drones, and the rescue operation was carried out by the border police ship 514 – „Burgas“.

Accident between three cars on the "Trakia" motorway: one dead, two in hospital

One person has died and two have been transported to hospital after an accident on the 27th kilometer of the „Trakia“ motorway in the direction of Sofia. This was reported to BTA by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Sofia.

Karakachanov calls for urgent talks with Turkey and Romania

Bulgaria must hold urgent talks with Turkey and Romania on the topic of security in the Black Sea. We should not wait, but immediately take the initiative for a diplomatic solution so that the news of ships destroyed by drones and the suspension of shipping in the Black Sea does not become an everyday occurrence. This was announced today to the media in Blagoevgrad by Krasimir Karakachanov – Doctor of International Law and International Relations, leader of the VMRO and Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister for Security in the period 2017-2021. His position is on the occasion of the military actions in the Black Sea, which are becoming more intense with each passing day and are already directly threatening the security of Bulgaria.

After the strikes in the Black Sea: Bulgaria has two more drone systems and additional missile complexes

Bulgaria is taking additional measures to protect the Black Sea coast after the drone strikes against two merchant ships. Two more unmanned aerial systems will be deployed to strengthen surveillance in the Black Sea region, as well as additional missile systems, as well as strengthening surveillance in the region. This was announced by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at a briefing dedicated to drone strikes on cargo ships in the Black Sea, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, the situation in the water basin is becoming increasingly complex, and Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey are already discussing common measures to increase security and more effective exchange of information.

The Defense Minister announced that our country will deploy additional means for surveillance and counteraction to drones. Part of the equipment has already been acquired, and the servicemen who will work with it have undergone training.

Iva Mihailova did not appear at the police station in Kochani, the prosecutor's office in North Macedonia demands her detention

The police in Kochani have notified the city's Basic Court that yesterday Iva Mihailova did not appear at the station and did not sign, as specified in her detention order, BNT reports.

Kornelia Ninova: We have entered the eye of the financial and economic storm. It will be scary!

We have entered the eye of the financial and economic storm. It will be scary.

Mitrofanova: The attacks in the Black Sea may be a provocation

The attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea may be a provocation by a third party. This was stated by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova during a meeting with Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the Council of Ministers.

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey discuss joint actions in the Black Sea

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey are discussing joint actions to increase security in the Black Sea after the incidents last night, in which two merchant ships were hit. Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov held telephone conversations with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Romania Radu Miruca and with Minister of National Defense of Turkey Yaşar Güler.

Deputy Minister Yosifova: Artificial intelligence is an opportunity to increase business productivity

The future is not a choice between man and technology, but coexistence, guided by the balance between rapid technological development and the protection of human rights. This was said by Deputy Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Mira Yosifova, who opened an international conference on the topic “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Fundamental Rights and the Role of Human Rights Institutions“ in Sofia. The event was organized by the Ombudsman of Bulgaria.

The ship that sank near Krapec is HS DIGNITY

The ship that sank after a drone attack about 17 nautical miles from Krapec is HS DIGNITY. Five crew members were rescued, and 11 sailors are being sought, Dobrich Regional Governor Ruslan Strahilov announced.

The cost of insuring tankers in the Black Sea has jumped to $2.5 million.

The cost of insuring ships transporting oil through the Black Sea has risen sharply from about $200,000 to $2.5 million per vessel in recent months. This makes the transportation of crude oil more expensive and puts additional pressure on fuel prices in Bulgaria, the special commercial manager of the "Lukoil" companies told BNT. in our country Evgeni Simeonov.



He said the increase reflected the growing risks to commercial shipping after repeated attacks on ships and port infrastructure. These amounts represent a 12.5-fold increase in insurance costs, equivalent to an additional $2.3 million per ship, Simeonov said.



The London Marine Insurance Market already expanded its reporting requirements for activity in high-risk areas of the Black Sea in September to cover the entire basin. Sailings in the territorial waters of neighboring countries - including Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey - remain outside the scope of the notification requirements. Reuters reported that premiums to cover military risks are adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of seven-day courses.



The threat also extends to Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. On October 6, drones struck two merchant ships, sinking the Togolese-flagged tanker Alfa Watan and damaging the Palau-flagged Able. All 18 crew members of the Able were rescued. Earlier today, two more cargo ships were hit by drones in the Black Sea in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, sinking one of them.



Shipping costs were already rising before the October attacks. In August, Bloomberg reported that tankers’ benchmark daily earnings on the Novorossiysk-Augusta route had reached a record $440,948 for 135,000 tons of crude oil. This value has increased by 140% since the beginning of July.



The "Lukoil" refinery in Burgas continues to receive crude oil supplies. Simeonov said yesterday on BNT that there were no canceled supplies at the site and that quantities were provided for work until the beginning of December. He also defended Bulgaria's decision to lift restrictions on diesel exports, arguing that if the refinery is prevented from selling excess production abroad, it could be forced to reduce crude oil processing as storage facilities fill up.



Simeonov said the refinery produces more diesel than Bulgaria consumes, and that restrictions on diesel exports could consequently lead to a reduction in the production of gasoline, jet fuel and other petroleum products.

Pulev in Washington: We have the potential to deepen industrial partnership with the US in high technology and defense

We have the potential to accelerate processes and take our industrial cooperation to the next level. Bulgaria is open to attracting American investments.

Sailor from „Chelsea 3“: Russian drone hit us three times

„Drone hit us three times. Russian drone!“, said a sailor from the „Chelsea 3“ crew after the attack in the Black Sea. The merchant ship was hit 18 miles east of Byala, near Bulgarian territorial waters. All 15 sailors on board were rescued.

Kevork Kevorkian: How They Sell Them

The political fortune tellers here are completely indifferent to the fate of their heroes - and they remain to the end some repulsively unrealistic people, as if created with the sole purpose of annoying us.

Georg Georgiev: The Prime Minister Should Have Called Peskov or President Putin Directly

We All Support Stopping the Bloody War and the loss of human lives. We all want to see the situation calm down. We all want to see these armed conflicts that are happening right next to our border stop. However, this does not mean abdication from protecting our national security and retreating from defending our national interests. This is what GERB MP Georg Georgiev said in connection with the ships hit today in the Black Sea.

A new disaster after a passenger car improperly crossed a railway line - another one of the new Škoda electric locomotives is out of order

Another one of the new Škoda electric locomotives is out of order. Minutes ago, when a passenger car was crossing a railway line incorrectly, it was hit by the train in question. This happened at the Boychinovtsi - Marchevo station.