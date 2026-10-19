Important news in FACTS on 19.10.2026

Martin Dimitrov: 5% deficit in 2027 is dangerous

The MP from „Democratic Bulgaria“ Martin Dimitrov described the plan for a budget deficit of about 5% in 2027 as dangerous for Bulgaria. According to him, the document sent to the European Commission stipulates a deficit of 4.3% of gross domestic product, but one-time revenues from a tax on excess profits must be added to it.

Ninova: "Basket with care", "fair value", "table of shame", turned out to be absolutely meaningless

All the government's measures to combat prices have failed. A new shock increase in price in just a week.

Basket of care, fair value, board of shame, turned out to be absolutely meaningless.

According to the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, nearly 60% of the products in the consumer basket jumped in one week. And it already costs 50 euros wholesale. At retail it is much, much more.

Haralan Alexandrov: Fears of war are interpreted ruthlessly in the election campaign

Fears of war are interpreted fiercely and ruthlessly in the election campaign. Because, unfortunately, fears and their exploitation are a major tool in propaganda and manipulation of the population, especially in pre-election conditions. This is what I can say briefly. Otherwise, there are at least two interpretations, if that interests you. One is that of the ruling party - respectively, of the leading candidate Iliyana Yotova, and it is that the scarier it is, the more important it is for peace and love to prevail and not to irritate Russia, because we will suffer, and this interpretation enjoys wide support. It appeals to the traumatic identity, well known in Bulgaria, who jumps and rebukes the strong - gets punished. This was said by social anthropologist Haralan Alexandrov in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on FOCUS radio.

Radev: The Orthodox faith preserves the moral values of society and unites us in a world of division

The Orthodox faith preserves the moral values and unites our society in a world of division and opposition. In these days of trials, it is good to return to our roots of faith, to be more humble and more open to each other. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The meeting was attended by His Holiness Daniil - Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, as well as clergy from the Ecumenical Patriarchate and synodal hierarchs from the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, the government's press service reported.

Prime Minister Radev expressed confidence that the current visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to Bulgaria will give a new impetus to the development of relations between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Patriarchate of Constantinople and will provide support to thousands of believers. “We appreciate your efforts to be a voice of reason and wisdom and to call for peace“, Prime Minister Rumen Radev addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch. The Prime Minister emphasized that cultural dialogue, faith and the responsibility of state institutions are the solid foundation for building a better future for future generations.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the blessing given by the Ecumenical Patriarch for the historic act of good neighborliness between Bulgaria and Greece, thanks to which the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil were returned to our country. “We have shown that two countries can put aside the contradictions of the past and become a strategic axis of prosperity in the Balkans“, Radev pointed out.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of his enthronement and extended his heartfelt wishes.

For his part, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the good of Orthodoxy. He also wished Prime Minister Radev and his leadership of the Bulgarian government success in all their endeavors for the good of the Bulgarian people. The Ecumenical Patriarch extended an invitation to Prime Minister Rumen Radev to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Shishkov: The state will seek a strategic investor for the construction of the Petrohan tunnel

The state plans to seek a strategic investor next year for the construction of the connection between Montana and Sofia with a tunnel under Petrohan. The intention is for the project to be implemented through a public-private partnership. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, to journalists, quoted by novini.bg.

Traffic accident on the Karnobat-Aitos road: One person died and another was seriously injured

One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash between three cars on the Karnobat - Aitos road. Due to the serious incident, traffic in the area has been completely stopped, the Burgas police announced, quoted by BNT.

The accident occurred shortly before 6:00 PM this evening. The driver of one of the cars, whose identity is still being established, died on the spot. A 67-year-old man driving the second car was also seriously injured. He was transported to a hospital in Burgas.

The third car was driven by a 55-year-old Turkish citizen. His tests for alcohol and drugs were negative.

The Karnobat - Aytos road is closed to traffic. Cars are being redirected through the junction for the village of Sokolovo to the junction for the village of Klikach. The causes of the serious accident are being clarified.

The Ministry of Defense strengthens surveillance along the Black Sea coast with drones

In connection with the additional security measures taken by the Ministry of Defense along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Bulgarian army uses unmanned aerial vehicles to strengthen surveillance of the coast and the adjacent air and sea space. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

Dobrin Ivanov (AIKB): We are following the path of France

The protests in France and other Western countries are a manifestation of a long-standing problem in Western society and even throughout Europe, and it is called living on credit. France has been running budget deficits for 51 years. For most of these years, it has been above 3%. This was said by the executive director of AIKB Dobrin Ivanov on the air of “Denyat na Zievo”.

Ivan Hristanov: As president, I would be an advocate for the development of our armed forces

“I am even more motivated to become president than at the beginning of the campaign, because the tours and halls inspire hope and energy. We see how the belief in the cause that Bulgaria should finally have a new president and bring fresh air into the presidency is increasingly gaining recognition and popularity.“

Hristo Papukchiev: Bulgaria should ask the EU for a specific plan to protect the Black Sea

Bulgaria should ask the European Union for a specific plan to protect commercial shipping and protect the Black Sea area. There should be early warning and limitation of proven economic losses. He said this on the show “Face to Face” on BTV, maritime security expert Hristo Papukchiev.

Shishkov: "Highway of Shame" between Vidin and Montana is without real progress

"Highway of Shame" between Vidin and Montana is without real progress", regional minister Ivan Shishkov told journalists.

A young woman died in a head-on accident in Parvomay

A 34-year-old woman died in a serious accident between two cars in Parvomay on Sunday morning, writes Dariknews.bg.

The chaos at Sofia Central Station is getting even bigger since November

From November 2, more tracks at Sofia Central Station will be closed. This will make it difficult for travelers to travel east, fakti.bg learned.

A man disguised as a woman robbed a money transfer office in Dupnitsa

Two men have been detained for armed robbery of a money transfer office in Dupnitsa with threats and pepper spray. One of the suspects entered the premises, dressed in women's clothing, threatened the employee and took 375 euros, the Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Two Germans are suspected of arson of „Starlink“ in Bulgaria

Two young men, born in 2007 in Germany, are suspected of arson of antennas of the „Starlink“ system at the „Teleport Plana“ site. They have left Bulgaria, and their whereabouts abroad remain unknown for now, BNT reports.

Peevski launches national campaign “Shield for the People“

The leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski initiated a national campaign “Shield for the People“, aimed at protecting citizens from bad governance and corrupt practices. This was announced by the party's press center.

Assoc. Prof. St. Bozhilova: The big absentee and loser in this campaign are the young people

The big absentee and loser in this campaign are the young people.

Cyclist dies after being hit by a car in Gabrovo

85-year-old cyclist dies in a traffic accident in Gabrovo.

Petar Volgin from Lovech: Elections are important, let's keep peace together in Bulgaria

Peter Volgin visited the town of Lovech as part of his election tour. His meeting with citizens took place on the square in the form of an open-air meeting. They welcomed him, according to an old Bulgarian custom, not with one, but with two loaves of bread. For hours, those present discussed the future of Bulgaria with him. They held a different conversation about the need for a new national ideal and the defense of the Bulgarian national interest.

Mass brawl between families in Lom, there was shooting, seven people detained

Seven people, including a 16-year-old youth, have been detained after a mass brawl and shooting with an air rifle in the Lom neighborhood “Momin brod“. A 29-year-old man was injured in the conflict, which arose due to a feud between two families, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

Ivan Nikolov takes over Sofia's transport and urban mobility

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev appoints Ivan Nikolov as Deputy Mayor for the “Transport and Urban Mobility“ department, effective Tuesday, October 20. Until now, Nikolov has been director of the “Transport“ department in Sofia Municipality, where since 2017 he has been working on the management and development of public transport, the optimization of the transport network and the preparation of investment projects.



The main task for the new deputy mayor is to accelerate the implementation of the initiated projects and ensure better coordination with the transport companies. Priorities include the introduction of new vehicles into operation, the optimization of routes and the improvement of the speed and regularity of urban transport through better traffic organization and priority for public transport vehicles.



The work will also be aimed at providing additional funding for the modernization and daily operations of transport companies, improving working conditions and overcoming the shortage of personnel. Among the tasks are also the preparation of a new General Plan for the organization of traffic and the development of a transport model for Sofia.

Mirchev: The accused in the Starlink arson have fled

The two accused in the arson of Starlink antennas near Sofia have left Bulgaria, and their whereabouts are unknown. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev.

Valentin Radev: Russia should be named as an aggressor

Russia should be clearly named as an aggressor, and Bulgaria should speak with one voice on security issues. This was stated by former Deputy Minister of Defense Valentin Radev on the air of “Good Morning, Europe“ on Euronews Bulgaria.

Schedule movement between Smolyan and Pamporovo on the emergency road

Business representatives are demanding urgent asphalting of the entire emergency road above the landslide, which swept away part of the main route between Smolyan and Pamporovo. They warn that without pavement, the temporary route will not be usable in the winter, which threatens the work of tourist sites.

Kuneva: People can say what they want

“The greatest achievement of democracy is that people can say what they want and can choose“, said Meglena Kuneva on the air of “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS. She commented on the protests in France and other European countries, as well as the tension in the Black Sea.