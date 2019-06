Британска риалити звезда се пусна гола на плажа (СНИМКИ)

So some pics have popped up online of me!!! Yes I have put some weight on but am happy!! I’m proud of my body!! I might not look sexy but I felt it!! The main thing is my head is in the best place it’s been in years and that’s what matters!! I’m at bootcamp @g.i.jane_bootcamp to give me a kick up the backside and to keep on track of my state of mind!! We all have ups and downs it’s how we deal with those downs that show our strength!!! No one ever really feels good about putting weight on but don’t ever let it rule your life!!! Other people’s opinions of me is none of my business!!! And let’s be honest if I didn’t put weight on and lose it I wouldn’t have a career!!!!! 😂😂😂😂🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ happiness comes from within! I feel blessed and grateful sending you all lots of positivity and love! BE KIND TO ONE ANOTHER 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Jun 7, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT