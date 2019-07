32-годишна още се пази девствена за съпруг, защото... (ВИДЕО)

What’s for dinner?!...THE RAINBOW! 🌈🥬🍅🥒🥑🍍🍓✨ I’ve just uploaded a What I Ate in Hawaii video for my Birthday, and I’m so excited to share it with you! Link in bio! ✨ ✨ In this video, I share with you a day spent in Hawaii for my birthday, and I also show you how to make 5 different dressing and sauce recipes that you can use on your salads, as a dip, over zucchini noodles, and more! FullyRaw vegan 13+ years and going strong. I’m more grateful for this lifestyle everyday. Hope you enjoy! 😘 ✨ All my recipes can be found in my FullyRaw vegan app! Link in bio! 🥭 ✨ #fullyraw #vegan #recipe #app #healthy #lifestyle #fun #delicious #recipes #plantbased #vegans #veganism #veganfood #vegansofig #veganrecipes #vegano #veganfoodshare #organic #fruit #vegetarian #vegetables #crueltyfree #dairyfree #inspiration #rawvegan #rawfood

A post shared by YouTube: FullyRawKristina 🎥🥑🍉 (@fullyrawkristina) on Apr 13, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT