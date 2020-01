Порно звезда: Пияните шофьори имат малки и куци п*шки

We’re not always perfect, and I really hope Instagram doesn’t portray us as such. We fight, we take jokes too far, we argue about who takes the trash out (never me). But we respect each other, and make the effort to see the other’s point of view - even if it takes a few days to let go of ego. My resolution is to be the best version of myself for these three, because they deserve it. I can’t imagine a better way to ring in a new decade than by your sides ♥️ happy new year, everyone! ‼️And remember: If you drink and drive, you 100000% have a tiny limp dick. If you’re a woman who drinks and drives: I hope you lead the rest of your life with an incurable yeast infection. Call an Uber. If you can’t afford that, stay the fuck home with your broke drunk ass‼️

