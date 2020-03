Млада моделка почти ослепя, след като татуира очите си

I don't care what people say The rush is worth the price I pay I get so high when you're with me But crash and crave you when you leave #selfie #sun #sunnyday #selfietime #portrait #polishgirl #cute #autumn #jesien #mood #girl #brunette #portret #polskadziewczyna #balkon

A post shared by @ anoxi_cime on Nov 19, 2019 at 5:32am PST