Деми Ловато предизвиква безпокойство у феновете (ВИДЕО)

On ✨Cooking With Demi✨ we are all about facing our fears. Today we did that by trying out a recipe for a whole roasted chicken. It wasn’t pretty at times, but it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I thought it would be and I’m really proud to have this recipe in my back pocket now 🖤 INGREDIENTS: 1 3 3/4 to 4 pound chicken 1 lemon Kosher salt 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme, plus 10 sprigs 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 or 3 carrots, peeled and cut in chunks 1 medium yukon gold potato, cut in chunks 3 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled ½ small onion 1 stalk celery 5 or 6 ¾-inch slices of a baguette 2 big handfuls of baby arugula 1 tablespoon vinegar